Register
11:58 GMT23 April 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    While Texas prepares to execute Robert Ladd, 57, for a 1996 murder, his attorneys are asking for a stay from the Supreme Court on the grounds that he is mentally disabled and his execution would be unconstitutional.

    American Admits Ohio Family Massacre After Cutting a Plea Deal to Avoid the Death Penalty

    © AP Photo / Pat Sullivan
    US
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/i/logo-itemprop.png
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202104231082706834-american-admits-ohio-family-massacre-after-cutting-a-plea-deal-to-avoid-the-death-penalty/

    In April 2016 eight members of the same family were shot dead in a rural community outside Piketon, Ohio. The massacre was triggered by a custody dispute over a child.

    A man has changed his plea to guilty five years after being involved in the slaughter of his girlfriend and seven members of her family after rowing over custody of their child.

    Jake Wagner, 28, pleaded guilty to 23 counts in a plea deal which meant he will not face the death penalty if he gives evidence against his parents and brother, who are due to go on trial later this year.

    On Thursday, 22 April, Wagner - who faced eight counts of aggravated murder and 15 other charges - told Judge Randy Deering: “I am guilty, your honour.”

    ​On 22 April 2016 Christopher Rhoden, 40 and his son Christopher, 16, were shot dead along with Clarence Rhoden, 20, Dana Rhoden, 37, Gary Rhoden, 38, Hanna Rhoden, 19, Hannah Gilley, 20, and Kenneth Rhoden, 44.

    Wagner was Hanna Rhoden’s former boyfriend and father of her three-year-old daughter.

    His father George “Billy” Wagner III, 49, George’s wife Angela Wagner, 50, and his brother George Wagner IV, 29, all deny murder. 

    Angela Wagner’s mother Rita Newcomb, 67, and Billy Wagner’s mother,  Fredericka Wagner, 78, deny perjury and obstructing justice for allegedly misleading investigators.

    The police investigation into the shooting began with the suspicion that the killings were linked to dealing in prescription drugs, which the Rhoden family were known to be involved in.

    But it turned out the killings simply followed a feud after Jake and Hannah broke up acrimoniously.

    ​The court heard Jake Wagner tried to convince Hanna Rhoden to agree to shared custody of their daughter but she refused.

    Jake Wagner began dating Hanna Rhoden when she was 13 and she became pregnant when she was 15.

    The couple's child, who is now eight, is believed to be in the care of relatives.

    Wagner’s lawyer Gregory Meyers said: "He knows he's going to die in prison without any judicial release. As horrifying as this is for all, he is as sorry as he could be."
    Tags:
    murder, death penalty, Ohio
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Queen Elizabeth II Turns 95: Monarch, Mother, Source of Inspiration for Millions
    Presidential Slip
    Presidential Slip
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse