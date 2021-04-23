Alleged Epstein Procurer Ghislaine Maxwell to Appear in Person in NYC Federal Court

Watch a live broadcast from outside the Manhattan federal court in New York City where alleged Epstein procurer Ghislaine Maxwell is expected to appear on Friday, 23 April.
Accused of helping the late financier Epstein to recruit young girls to be sexually abused between 1994 and 1997 and allegedly participating in the abuse of one of the girls herself, Maxwell will again seek bail in her criminal case. Last month, prosecutors filed another indictment against her, saying that there was also a new teen victim, abused between 2001 and 2004.
Maxwell has pleaded not guilty to all charges.
Jeffrey Epstein committed suicide in 2019 in a Manhattan federal prison as he awaited trial on sex-trafficking charges.
