‘I Don’t Know’: George W. Bush Unsure if Matthew McConaughey Can Handle Texas Governorship

Over the last several months, speculation has run wild over the possibility of US actor Matthew McConaughey dipping his toes into the political waters, more specifically tossing his name into Texas’ upcoming gubernatorial race. McConaughey recently stirred the pot even more so after he said that he was seriously considering the bid last March.

Former US President George W. Bush recently remarked that he is uncertain if McConaughey, who was born and raised in the Lone Star State, has what it takes to become Texas’ next governor.

Bush indicated during a Thursday interview on “The Hugh Hewitt Show'' that it’s unclear whether the “Dallas Buyers Club” actor has the mental capabilities to deal with the day-to-day pressures of the post while also tuning out the many critics.

“I don’t know, he seems to be a charming guy,” a chuckling Bush said, adding that he had only met the Oscar-winning actor on one occasion. “I’ll tell you one thing: He’s charismatic.”

“Now whether or not he can put up with all the noise, all the rubber chicken circus, you know all the stuff that goes on," it’s anyone’s guess, according to the former president. "The criticism can be pretty harsh, Hugh, and the question would be does he have a set of principles firm enough to not worry about what the critics say?"

Bush’s comments came days after he initially stated during an appearance on NBC’s “Today” show that he read about McConaughey’s potential bid, and that it was a “tough business” to get into the political rat race.

While McConaughey has tiptoed around making an official announcement, he did tell conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt in November that he would be interested in politics once it “redefines its purpose.”

The “True Detective” actor later initiated a collective raising of eyebrows when he told “Today” show host Al Roker that running for Texas governor was a “very honorable consideration.” However, he also indicated that he was “for sure” considering the 2022 race.

Should McConaughey make the bid official, the chances may very well be in his favor. A new poll conducted by The Dallas Morning News and the University of Texas at Tyler revealed that 45% of registered voters within the state would side with the actor.

And yet, McConaughey isn’t the only actor weighing his political ambitions, it seems. Wrestler-turned-actor Dwayne Johnson recently hinted at his own presidential considerations after a poll found that 46% of Americans would back him as commander-in-chief.