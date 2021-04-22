America's Unemployment Claims Fall Further Hitting New Pandemic Low

Fewer claims for unemployment benefits were made last week in the United States, marking a new pandemic-time low, the Labour Department said Thursday.
For the week ending 17 April, the number of claims for state unemployment benefits was 547,000, down by 7% from 586,000 claims recorded the week before.
This is only the second week in a row since March 2020 that the number of claims has stayed below 700,000, as there has been a massive shutdown of businesses which the government considers non-essential - shops, hair dressers and restaurants - because of the COVID pandemic.
America's unemployment rate soared last year from 4.4 percent in March to 14.7 percent in April as the health crisis gained momentum.
