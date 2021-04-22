Register
00:28 GMT22 April 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Coast Guard Cutter Tampa's crew offloaded approximately 5,500 pounds of cocaine, worth an estimated $94.6 million, in Miami, Tuesday, after interdicting a low profile vessel off the coast of Punta Gallinas, Colombia.

    Video: US Coast Guard Vessel Offloads Nearly $95 Million of Cocaine in Miami, Florida

    USCG
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/15/1082696362_0:0:1201:675_1200x675_80_0_0_3ae3d0dfca7f61cc26913010d79fa984.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202104221082696430-video-us-coast-guard-vessel-offloads-nearly-95-million-of-cocaine-in-miami-florida-/

    In a separate bust, the aircrew of US Coast Guard (USCG) MH-60T Jayhawk intercepted a vessel transporting almost 1,052 pounds (477 kilograms) of cocaine near Puerto Rico. The seized haul, valued around $20 million, was offloaded at USCG Sector San Juan by Coast Guard Cutter Richard Dixon.

    The USCG revealed on Tuesday that the crew of Coast Guard Cutter Tampa successfully offloaded some 5,500 pounds (2,495 kilograms) of cocaine in Miami, Florida, following an interception well over a week ago. 

    Agents conducting a maritime patrol flight reportedly spotted a "low profile vessel" near the coast of Punta Gallinas, Colombia, on April 9 and alerted a fellow law enforcement team of the vessel. 

    Video of the interdiction was also released by the service. 

    Soon after, the crew of Coast Guard Cutter Tampa discovered 87 bales of cocaine, with an estimated street value of $94.6 million. 

    Three suspects were detained and their "vessel was destroyed as a hazard to navigation."

    Coast Guard Cutter Tampa's crew offloaded approximately 5,500 pounds of cocaine, worth an estimated $94.6 million at Base Miami Beach, Miami, Florida, April 20, 2021. The interdiction was the result of multi-agency efforts in support of U.S. Southern Command's enhanced counter-narcotics operations in the Western Hemisphere, the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force (OCDETF) and High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (HIDTA) programs, and the Caribbean Corridor Strike Force (CCSF).
    USCG/Chief Petty Officer Charly Henge
    Coast Guard Cutter Tampa's crew offloaded approximately 5,500 pounds of cocaine, worth an estimated $94.6 million at Base Miami Beach, Miami, Florida, April 20, 2021. The interdiction was the result of multi-agency efforts in support of U.S. Southern Command's enhanced counter-narcotics operations in the Western Hemisphere, the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force (OCDETF) and High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (HIDTA) programs, and the Caribbean Corridor Strike Force (CCSF).

    "This event is the perfect example of numerous key partners unifying our efforts to counter transnational criminal organizations who look to exploit the maritime environment," said Lt. Cmdr. Jason Neiman, public affairs officer for the USCG's Seventh District. 

    The release highlights that suspects taken into custody are provided, shelter, food, water and "basic medical attention." Furthermore, USCG crew members reportedly donned personal protective equipment to minimize risk of COVID-19 exposure. 

    "The suspects are reported to be in good health," USCG claimed. 

    The same cannot be said for the cocaine trafficking suspects apprehended some 45 miles north of Aguadilla, Puerto Rico, on April 17, as "one of the suspected smugglers was injured and needed to be medevaced," according to a news release on the haul. 

    All three of the suspected smugglers were from the Dominican Republic and may face drug trafficking charges via the US Attorney’s Office for the District of Puerto Rico.

    A total of 18 bales of cocaine were offloaded. The USCG estimates the street value of the haul to be around $20 million. 

    The Coast Guard Cutter Richard Dixon crew offloaded nearly $20 million in seized cocaine at Coast Guard Base San Juan Tuesday, following the interdiction of a suspected drug smuggling vessel, approximately 45 nautical miles north of Aguadilla, Puerto Rico.
    USCG
    The Coast Guard Cutter Richard Dixon crew offloaded nearly $20 million in seized cocaine at Coast Guard Base San Juan Tuesday, following the interdiction of a suspected drug smuggling vessel, approximately 45 nautical miles north of Aguadilla, Puerto Rico.

    "Stopping illegal drug trafficking vessels like the one interdicted Saturday is inherently dangerous and involves a high level of skill and risk," said Capt. Gregory H. Magee, commander of USCG Sector San Juan. 

    AJ Collazo, a special agent with the US Drug Enforcement Administration, noted "more seizures like this one can be expected" as US federal law enforcement agencies continue to investigate alleged transnational criminal operations out of South American, the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico.  

    Related:

    Explosion at Israeli Rocket Factory Part of Deliberate, ‘Controlled’ Trial, State Contractor Says
    Iran's IRGC Releases Drone Footage of US Aircraft Carrier in Persian Gulf
    Cartels Reportedly Offer American Teens Money Via TikTok to Smuggle Immigrants
    Biden Administration Reportedly 'Open' to Reducing Oil, Financial Sanctions on Iran
    F-35 Cockpit Upgrades Exceed $440 Million in Overrun Costs as US Congress Grows Skeptical of Program
    Tags:
    Florida, Miami, boats, US Coast Guard, cocaine
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Queen Elizabeth II Turns 95: Monarch, Mother, Source of Inspiration for Millions
    Presidential Slip
    Presidential Slip
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse