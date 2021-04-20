Video: Baltimore's Iconic Domino Sugar Factory Engulfed in Flames, Dome Collapsed

The Domino Sugar factory in Baltimore caught fire on Tuesday, just after the iconic manufacturing facility celebrated its 120th anniversary. The blaze caused the roof of the storage area to collapse in on itself, according to multiple videos posted in Twitter.
According to NBC4 Washington, among causes of the incident could be a burning substance on a conveyor belt that ferried materials from a silo to other parts of the refinery. The exact cause of the fire is yet to be determined, according to American Sugar Refining, Inc., the owner of the Baltimore facility.
All factory employees were evacuated, and no injuries or deaths among fire services has been reported.
Video from #Chopper4 moments after the roof of Domino Sugar Baltimore's storage dome collapses into itself. A massive fire raged through the complex shortly before 3pm, flames could be seen from miles @nbcwashington #BreakingNews pic.twitter.com/W3jbscYDCi— ʙʀᴀᴅ ꜰʀᴇɪᴛᴀꜱ (@Chopper4Brad) April 20, 2021
Better video of the fire that broke out Domino Sugar Factory in Baltimore. Flames appear to be under control now. We'll have more details tonight on @wjz... pic.twitter.com/fIQO6wXTPa— Rick Ritter (@RickRitterWJZ) April 20, 2021
Hats off to @lightforall for this photo of the massive Domino Sugar raw sugar storage shed up in flames. The Baltimore refinery processes 6.5 million pounds a day.https://t.co/c7Za1hHYJb pic.twitter.com/rlH0TouOW0— Colin Campbell ☀️ (@cmcampbell6) April 20, 2021
Other videos depict a thick smoke, rising from the site, along with crew teams working on putting out the fire with trucks and firefighting boats, deployed in Baltimore's Inner Harbor.
Breaking: Massive fire reported at Domino Sugar Factory in Baltimore., Maryland. pic.twitter.com/RR0UIXvFgf— PM Breaking News (@PMBreakingNews) April 20, 2021
Fire at the Domino Sugar sugar shed. pic.twitter.com/7TUnli1YZs— Kevin Lynch (@SoBoKevin) April 20, 2021
🔥3+ ALARM FIRE🔥— Baltimore Firefighters IAFF Local 734 (@BCFDL734) April 20, 2021
Domino Sugar @dominosugar
1100 Key Hy E 21230#LocustPointIndustrialArea@CouncilmanETC #BMORESBravest battling a massive building fire from land & sea. pic.twitter.com/XUmbMnveaR
