US Jury Reaches Verdict in George Floyd Murder Trial, To Be Announced in About One Hour

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The jury in former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin's murder trial has reached a verdict, the cable network Court TV reported on Tuesday.

The verdict is expected to be announced later this afternoon around 4:30 or 5:00 p.m. ET.

A broadcaster said employees at the court house have been told to go home early ahead of the verdict announcement.

Chauvin, a former officer of the Minneapolis Police Department, is facing murder and manslaughter charges after Floyd, 46, died following an arrest attempt on May 25 last year.

While trying to arrest Floyd who was accused of using a fake $20 bill at a local convenience store, Chauvin, now 45, kneed on the neck of the African American man three times for almost a total of ten minutes.

© REUTERS / ADREES LATIF Philonise Floyd, brother of George Floyd, raises his fist as he arrives with family members, Reverend Al Sharpton, Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee and attorney Adner Marcelin to the Hennepin County Government Center for closing arguments in the murder trial of former police officer Derek Chauvin, who is facing murder charges in the death of George Floyd, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S., April 19, 2021.

Chauvin is facing three charges: second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

In Minnesota, the second-degree murder charge carries a maximum prison sentence of 40 years, while third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter charges carry a prison sentence of up to 20 years and 10 years, respectively.

However, for someone who doesn’t have a criminal record like Chauvin, a guilty verdict on the second-degree murder charge is expected to be sentenced to 12.5 years in prison, under the Minnesota Sentencing Guidelines.