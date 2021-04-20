Register
16:32 GMT20 April 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Protesters march through downtown Minneapolis during the I Can't Breathe Silent March for Justice a day before jury selection is scheduled to begin for the trial of Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis policeman accused of killing George Floyd, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S. March 7, 2021.

    As World Awaits Verdict in George Floyd Trial, What Other Cases Have Had the Globe Enthralled?

    © REUTERS / NICHOLAS PFOSI
    US
    Get short URL
    0 01
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/1d/1082480062_0:121:3071:1848_1200x675_80_0_0_f95f62b68ad5c67d695e6bca7d1614bc.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202104201082681535-as-world-awaits-verdict-in-george-floyd-trial-what-other-cases-have-had-the-globe-enthralled/

    The 12 jurors considering the fate of former police officer Derek Chauvin are sequestered in a Minneapolis hotel room considering testimony from 45 witnesses. The George Floyd trial is the latest trial to have caught the world’s attention.

     

    Law enforcement across the United States is on alert for a violent reaction if former police officer Derek Chauvin is acquitted of murdering George Floyd.

    Chauvin, who is white, has pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

    ​Chauvin, 44, was caught on camera kneeling for nine minutes on the neck of Floyd, a 46-year-old African-American man who was handcuffed and placed on the ground after allegedly buying cigarettes with a fake US$20 bill.

    Jurors must reach a unanimous verdict on each charge to find him guilty or not guilty and if any one of them disagrees with the majority a mistrial would be declared and a new jury would hear the case all over again.

    The outcome of the trial is being watched all over the world. Sputnik takes a look at some other cases which held the world enraptured.

    The Trials of Oscar Wilde - 1895

    In the late Victorian era Oscar Wilde was one of the most popular playwrights in London.

    His plays, Salome and The Importance of Being Earnest, played to packed crowds in London’s West End and he also earned wild reviews for his novel The Picture of Dorian Gray.

    ​But in 1891, at the height of his fame, Wilde, 38, began a homosexual affair with Lord Alfred Douglas, a young poet and aristocrat.

    The affair outraged Douglas’s father, the Marquess of Queensberry, who set out to ruin Wilde’s reputation by making the world know about his sexual peccadilloes.

    Homosexuality was illegal at the time but Wilde stupidly sued for libel.

    Queensberry’s barrister, Sir Edward Carson, announced he proposed to call to the witness box a procession of young men with whom Wilde had been sexually associated.

    Wilde not only dropped the libel action but tried to flee the country but was captured and put on trial for gross indecency.

    On the fourth day of the trial Wilde took the stand. 

    Wilde spoke up in defensive of homosexuality, saying: "It is in this century misunderstood, so much misunderstood that it may be described as the 'Love that dare not speak its name,' and on account of it I am placed where I am now. It is beautiful, it is fine, it is the noblest form of affection. There is nothing unnatural about it…The world mocks it and sometimes puts one in the pillory for it."

    The jury in his first trial were unable to reach a verdict but he was convicted at a retrial and jailed for two years, during which he wrote the Ballad of Reading Gaol.

    The Dreyfus Trial - 1899

    In 1894 Alfred Dreyfus, a Jewish officer in the French Army had been jailed for life and sent to the penal colony of Devil’s Island off the coast of Guiana after being convicted of spying for Germany.

    After his conviction Dreyfus had the insignia torn from his uniform and was paraded before a baying Paris crowd, which shouted: “Death to Judas, death to the Jew.”

    ​Four years later the influential writer Émile Zola wrote an open letter in the French newspaper L’Aurore which began “J’accuse (I accuse)…”

    In it he highlighted the serious judicial errors and lack of evidence against Dreyfus and went on to accuse the establishment of anti-Semitism. Zola’s open letter led to him being convicted of libel and having to go into temporary exile in England.

    In 1899 the eyes of the world were on France again when Dreyfus was granted a new trial. But again he was found guilty by a court martial.

    It was only in 1906 that Dreyfus was officially pardoned and reinstated in the army.

    Dreyfus retired from the army due to ill health in 1907 but was called back when the First World War broke out and served with distinction, being awarded the Légion d'honneur for his part in the battle of Verdun.

    Nuremberg Trials - 1945/6

    On 20 November 1945 the surviving leaders of the Nazi regime went on trial in the Bavarian city of Nuremberg.

    By the time the trial began Hitler, Goebbels and Himmler were already dead but Hermann Goering was joined in the dock by Hitler’s deputy Rudolf Hess, foreign minister Joachim von Ribbentrop and 21 other prominent Nazis.

    View of the defendants in the dock at the International Military Tribunal trial of war criminals in Nuremberg, Bavaria, Germany
    © CC0
    View of the defendants in the dock at the International Military Tribunal trial of war criminals in Nuremberg, Bavaria, Germany

    Martin Bormann was also convicted in absentia. His remains were found in Berlin in 1972 but he is believed to have died in 1945.

    Nuremberg was a military tribunal whose eight judges represented the allied powers - two each from the United States, Britain, France and the Soviet Union.

    On 1 October 1946 twelve of the defendants were sentenced to death, seven received long prison sentences and three were acquitted.

    Goering cheated the gallows by taking poison.

    Julius and Ethel Rosenberg - 1951

    The Cold War was in full swing and Senator Joe McCarthy was carrying out a furious witch-hunt when Julius and Ethel Rosenberg were arrested and accused of spying for the Soviet Union.

    Julius Rosenberg was accused of spying for the KGB while working at the US Army Signal Corps Engineering Laboratories and later recruiting others, like his brother-in-law David Greenglass who worked at the US nuclear weapons facility at Los Alamos in New Mexico.

    Greenglass also accused his sister, Ethel, but would later tell a New York Times journalist he had only implicated her in exchange for his wife’s immunity.

    The Rosenbergs were both found guilty of espionage and Judge Irving Kaufman overruled FBI director J. Edgar Hoover - who had hoped Ethel would be spared and persuaded to identify her handlers - and sentenced both to death.

    On 19 June 1953 the Rosenbergs were executed by electric chair at Sing Sing prison in upstate New York amid uproar in liberal circles.

    The OJ Simpson Trial - 1995

    Court TV was launched in the United States in 1991 and four years later it got lucky when Orenthal James Simpson, a former American football star who had a follow-on career in Hollywood, went on trial for the murder of his ex-wife Nicole and her new boyfriend Ron Goldman outside their condominium in the suburb of Brentwood.

    In this Oct. 3, 1995 file photo, O.J. Simpson, center, reacts as he is found not guilty of murdering his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman, with attorneys F. Lee Bailey, left, and Johnnie Cochran Jr., right, in Los Angeles Superior Court
    © AP Photo / Myung J. Chun/Daily News, File
    In this Oct. 3, 1995 file photo, O.J. Simpson, center, reacts as he is found not guilty of murdering his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman, with attorneys F. Lee Bailey, left, and Johnnie Cochran Jr., right, in Los Angeles Superior Court

    OJ Simpson was a household name and the evidence against him was overwhelming.

    But his defence team, led by Johnny Cochran and assisted by Kim Kardashian’s father Robert, managed to convince a largely African-American jury that OJ was the victim of a frame-up led by Detective Mark Fuhrman.

    In November 1995 viewers across America and around the world watched in astonishment as Simpson was found not guilty and walked free.

    He was later found liable in a wrongful death lawsuit and was ordered to pay the Goldman family US$33 million.

    The Amanda Knox Trial - 2009

    In November 2007 Meredith Kercher, a British student, was found dead in her apartment in the Italian city of Perugia. He throat had been cut and she had been sexually assaulted.

    Italian police arrested her American housemate Amanda Knox, 20, along with Knox’s boyfriend, Raffaele Sollecito, 23, and Rudy Guede, 20, from the Ivory Coast.

    Guede was convicted of rape and murder in 2008 but the following year Knox and Sollecito go on trial, with the eyes of the world on Perugia.

    Knox claimed she was beaten by Italian police during her interrogation and says the allegations against her are “pure fantasy”.

    Giving evidence, she says: "I'm afraid of having the mask of a murderer forced onto my skin."

    On 4 December 2009 Knox, 22, and Sollecito, 25, are convicted of murder and sexual violence and she is jailed for 26 years.

    But that was not an end to the drama.

    In 2011 an appeal court quashed their convictions and both were freed and Knox returned home to the United States.

    Then in 2013 the acquittals are overturned by Italian judges who later reinstate the guilty verdicts.

    By then Knox is safe in the US and refusing to return and Italian justice has become a laughing stock.

    In 2015 Italy’s Supreme Court of Cassation decided Knox was innocent after all.

    Last year Knox married her long-term boyfriend Christopher Robinson.

    Tags:
    Minnesota, Black Lives Matter, Minneapolis, George Floyd
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Seen on the flight deck of the space shuttle Challenger, astronaut Sally K Ride, STS-7 mission specialist, became the first American woman in space on 18 June 1983.
    The Real Miss Universe Contest: First Female Astronauts in Space From All Over the World
    Forever Wars
    Forever Wars
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse