Texas Police to Serve Search Warrant on Tesla Following Deadly Crash

Police in Texas are to serve search warrants on Tesla to obtain data from a Model S that crashed last week, leaving two men dead, Reuters reported, citing a senior officer. This comes as the company’s CEO Elon Musk insisted in a series of Tweets that recovered data showed the Autopilot driver assistant system was not enabled on the car.
"If he is tweeting that out, if he has already pulled the data, he hasn’t told us that. We will eagerly wait for that data," Reuters cited the officer as saying.
According to the officer, Police have witness statements from people claiming that the two “left to test drive the vehicle without a driver and to show the friend how it can drive itself.”
Elon Musk, for his part, denied the WSJ's remarks and said that recovered data logs showed the autopilot system was not enabled. Besides, Musk noted that the car involved in the incident did not purchase the so-called full self-driving system (FSD). Tesla’s founder also argued that standard autopilot would require lane lines to turn on, which the street where the crash had taken place did not have.
