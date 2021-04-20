Register
07:42 GMT20 April 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Orlando, Florida, U.S. February 28, 2021. REUTERS

    Trump 'Beyond Seriously' Considering 2024 Run if GOP Can 'Get the Right People' on Capitol Hill

    © REUTERS / JOE SKIPPER
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/02/1082232381_0:0:3077:1730_1200x675_80_0_0_2ed8fc920c5c91c3bbc91b1029cd17fe.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202104201082676711-trump-beyond-seriously-considering-2024-run-if-gop-can-get-the-right-people-on-capitol-hill/

    Donald Trump has dropped hints about running for office again, telling his daughter-in-law Lara Trump - now a Fox News paid contributor – in an interview on “The Right View” on 30 March that his supporters "do have hope" that he will run for president again in 2024.

    Former POTUS Donald Trump has acknowledged that he is “beyond seriously” considering running for president again.

    ​As Trump was pressed by host Sean Hannity in an exclusive, hour-long Fox News interview, on the possibility of running for office at the conclusion of President Joe Biden's first term, Trump reacted by saying:

    "First of all, it's [in] a long time… Look, I've got tremendous numbers ... there is more popularity [for me] now than there was the day before the election, because they see how bad things are at the border. They see what is going on, they see that their guns are gonna be gone ... their taxes are going up. Regulations are going through the roof. Job [losses] are going to go up..."

    Reiterating that he was looking at the prospect ‘beyond seriously’, he added:

    "… From a legal standpoint, I don’t want to really talk about it yet. it's a little too soon."

    The 45th President underscored that his decision would also hinge on getting “the right people" in on Capitol Hill.

    "It's very important that we get the right people. That means in the Senate, that means in the House," said Trump, as he declared he was "all in" to campaign on behalf of Republican candidates in next year's midterm elections.

    "If they need a rally, we'll do a rally, we'll do calls, we'll do all sorts of things… Almost everybody I endorse wins."

    Asked by the host to reflect on the aspects that he misses the most about the presidency since exiting the White House, Trump acknowledged that he missed “helping people” the most.

    "That's why I did it. Look, this has been very traumatic. I had a great life, great company, great business, no problems and now all I do is, people go after you. It's vicious, it's horrible but you know what? I loved doing it because I helped people. And I've helped them more than any president," said the ex-POTUS in the interview.

    Summing up his best, in his opinion, accomplishments, Trump touted his $1.5 trillion package of corporate and individual tax cuts, while adding that he hopes the administration of Democrat Joe Biden doesn’t "screw it up."

    GOP Needs to ‘Unify’

    Expounding on the future of the Republican Party in his first major TV interview since leaving the White House, Trump suggested it depended to a vast degree on whether it can rally behind the "Make America Great" (MAGA) platform to retake Congress in 2022 and beyond.

    US President Donald Trump, then candidate Donald Trump, wears a Make America Great Again hat at a rally in Arizona.
    Wikimedia Commons / Gage Skidmore
    US President Donald Trump, then candidate Donald Trump, wears a "Make America Great Again" hat at a rally in Arizona.

    Critics have been arguing that the Republican party (GOP) is increasingly fractured between MAGA loyalists and classic conservatives.

    Trump hailed aspects of the 2020 November presidential election that ostensibly pointed to extended support for the GOP beyond their typical precincts.

    When questioned by the host if the GOP’s future success possibly lay with candidates running on the conservative platform Trump espoused in 2016, rather than that of the establishment Republicans like ex-Florida Gov. Jeb Bush or ex-Ohio Gov. John Kasich, the former POTUS said:

    "If they want to win, yes… If you want to win and win big, you have to do that. you have to do it."

    While admitting that the Republicans “have to unify," pointing to the failed attempt to ensure ObamaCare was fully repealed when the late Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., issued a "thumbs down" signal during the vote, Trump insisted that the Republican platform was resonating.

    Donald Trump claimed Republicans were projected to lose seats in the House but instead gained more than a dozen, while not a single incumbent congressman lost, as he had made sure to ‘campaign hard’ for all candidates.

    As for the Senate, the 45th POTUS claimed that 8 more Republican senators would have lost in 2020 if he hadn't gotten on board, including “Mitch."

    "We are going to help with the House [in 2022]… I think we have a really good chance. I'm working with everybody including Kevin McCarthy. Likewise, the Senate is going to be a little bit tougher," said Trump.

    Trump’s Potential 2024 Run

    Donald Trump earlier told his supporters that they “do have hope” that he will run for president again in 2024, as he was interviewed by his daughter-in-law Lara Trump on 30 March on Fox News.

    ​In the interview on “The Right View”, posted online but removed from Facebook and Instagram due to the former president's ban from the platforms, Trump said:

    “You do have hope… We love our country, this country. We all owe a lot to our country. But now we have to help our country.”

    Previously, Donald Trump teased a potential fresh run for office at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando in late February, saying that he may "beat them (the Democrats) a third time".

    Former President Donald Trump embraces the American flag as he arrives on stage to address the Conservative Political Action Conference held in the Hyatt Regency on February 28, 2021 in Orlando, Florida. Joe Raedle/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by JOE RAEDLE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)
    © AFP 2021 / JOE RAEDLE
    Former President Donald Trump embraces the American flag as he arrives on stage to address the Conservative Political Action Conference held in the Hyatt Regency on February 28, 2021 in Orlando, Florida. Joe Raedle/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by JOE RAEDLE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)

    The former US President has repeatedly rejected Democratic candidate Joe Biden's win in the 3 November 2020 presidential election, which Trump claimed was “rigged” against him and was the most corrupt vote in American history.

    Donald Trump was accused of “inciting an insurrection” and impeached a second time by the US House of Representatives after the 6 January “Stop the Steal” rally in Washington in his support morphed into a riot that left five people dead.

    Police stand guard after a day of riots at the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021
    © AP Photo / Julio Cortez
    Police stand guard after a day of riots at the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021

    The former US president dismissed any responsibility for the crowd breaking into the Capitol as lawmakers had been working to formally confirm the results of the 2020 presidential election, saying that what he said was “totally appropriate”.

    Trump was later acquitted by the US Senate.

    Related:

    Despite Melania and Donald Trump Being Different, They 'Both Believe in Comebacks', Author Says
    Trump: US Should Improve Relations With Moscow, Instead of Forcing Russia, China Together
    Get in Formation: Trump Says Republican Candidates Should Embrace MAGA 'If They Want to Win'
    Nikki Haley Vows to Support Donald Trump in 2024 if He Announces His Bid, Won’t Run Against Him
    Tags:
    Obamacare, Obamacare, Lara Trump, Mitch McConnell, Kevin McCarthy, Republican Party (United States), Republican Party, Joe Biden, Donald Trump
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Seen on the flight deck of the space shuttle Challenger, astronaut Sally K Ride, STS-7 mission specialist, became the first American woman in space on 18 June 1983.
    The Real Miss Universe Contest: First Female Astronauts in Space From All Over the World
    Forever Wars
    Forever Wars
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse