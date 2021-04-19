Register
14:33 GMT19 April 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    In this image from video, defense attorney Eric Nelson, left, and defendant, former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin address Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill during motions before the court Thursday, April 15, 2021, in the trial of Chauvin, at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis.

    Derek Chauvin Trial: Will Minneapolis Jury's Verdict be Truly Impartial?

    © AP Photo / Court TV
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    210
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/0f/1082640613_0:0:3000:1688_1200x675_80_0_0_6f6c4a3b07270d7a6a4d57d67fb9a01f.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202104191082671504-derek-chauvin-trial-will-minneapolis-jurys-verdict-be-truly-impartial/

    Following three weeks of testimonies, the defence and prosecution are due to make their closing statements on 19 April in the trial of former Minneapolis Police officer Derek Chauvin, who is accused of killing African American George Floyd, 46, on 25 May 2020. Will Chauvin get an impartial verdict?

    Derek Chauvin is charged with second-degree murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter. If proven guilty he may face up to 40 years in prison. However, American legal observers and netizens are expressing concerns about whether the now fired police officer will get a fair trial.

    The Chauvin case appears to be anything but typical: before the hearings even began the US mainstream media had started speculating that if the ex-cop gets "anything under a 10-year sentence" racial justice activists would "go into an uproar" in Minneapolis. Nearly a year ago, the city was set ablaze over Floyd's death in police custody. The protest swiftly spread across the US accompanied by vandalism, arson, and looting.

    Meanwhile, on 12 March 2021, the city of Minneapolis agreed to pay $27 million to settle a civil lawsuit from Floyd's family. Citing legal experts, the Associated Press suggested at the time that additional pre-trial publicity over the multi-million settlement could be "bad for the defence" since it could lead some jurors to think guilt "has already been decided".

    However, on 19 March, Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill denied the request by Eric Nelson, Chauvin's defence attorney, who asked to move the proceedings to another city in order to ensure that his client gets a fair trial.

    During the three-week trial, the prosecution sought to prove that Floyd died of asphyxiation while being held in a prone position with Chauvin kneeling on his neck for nine minutes and 29 seconds. For its part, the defence insisted that the African American's death was caused by a complex of factors, most notably his heart problems and a potential drug overdose.

    The state's medical experts appeared not to agree on the factors contributing to Floyd's death. Thus, Dr Martin Tobin, a pulmonologist who specialises in the mechanics of breathing, said that any healthy person would have died if subjected to restraint techniques exercised by Chauvin and his associates. For his part, Hennepin County's chief medical examiner Dr Andrew Baker stated that "both the heart disease as well as the history of hypertension and the drugs that were in his system played a role" in the man's death. Having admitted that Chauvin's knee had not cut off Floyd's airway, Baker suggested that the police officers' actions were the direct cause behind the fatal outcome.

    On 14 April, defence witness Dr David Fowler, a retired forensic pathologist, managed to sow some doubt about Chauvin's conduct being a "substantial contributor" to Floyd's death. However, on the very next day the prosecution abruptly signalled that it had discovered "new evidence" that justified recalling Dr Tobin. Prosecutors presented the medical records of Floyd's blood concentration of CO that had never been previously shown in the trial, with Dr Tobin attempting to rebut some of Dr Fowler's conclusions.

    During these back-and-forths, a new racial justice protest erupted in Minneapolis over the fatal shooting of Daunte Wright, a 20-year old African American, by a now fired police officer in Minnesota's Brooklyn Center on 11 April. During the last week, the protest has gained steam and spread to other cities.

    On top of this, Democratic Congresswoman Maxine Waters visited Brooklyn Center on Saturday night calling upon protesters to "stay in the street" and become "more confrontational" if Chauvin is acquitted of killing Floyd.

    ​"I hope we're going to get a verdict that will say guilty, guilty, guilty, [in the Chauvin trial]. And if we don't, we cannot go away", Waters told the press, prompting a storm of criticism from her Republican counterparts in the House.

    ​Some netizens wondered whether the congresswoman was deliberately playing into the hands of Chauvin's defence to make the racial wound "continue to fester" in the city.

    "Judge made a mistake keeping the trial in Minneapolis. [Maxine Waters] just gave Chauvin a strong appeal", tweeted Roberts Barnes, an American trial lawyer.

    Earlier in the day, the former Santa Rosa home of Barry Brodd, who testified as a defence witness in the Chauvin trial was subjected to vandalism, being smeared with animal blood. A severed pig's head was dumped on the house's front porch. A large hand statue in front of the Santa Rosa Plaza mall was vandalised with a similar substance. The suspects also left a sign with a picture of a pig and the words "Oink Oink" near the statue.

    "I'm sure this won't influence the jury. At. All", Andrew F. Branca, an American attorney who owns the account Law of Self Defence, tweeted ironically.

    Related:

    Medical Experts Disagree on Possible Causes of Floyd's Death, Point Finger at Chauvin
    George Floyd Death: Former Police Officer Derek Chauvin’s Trial Continues in Minneapolis
    Families of Late Daunte Wright, George Floyd Speak to Press as New Wave of Riots Hit US Cities
    Tags:
    Black Lives Matter, protest, trial, Minneapolis, George Floyd, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Seen on the flight deck of the space shuttle Challenger, astronaut Sally K Ride, STS-7 mission specialist, became the first American woman in space on 18 June 1983.
    The Real Miss Universe Contest: First Female Astronauts in Space From All Over the World
    Forever Wars
    Forever Wars
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse