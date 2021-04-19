Register
09:59 GMT19 April 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Phoenix Robles confronts a passerby down the street from the Brooklyn Center Police Department the weekend before closing arguments in the Derek Chauvin trial, and as protests continue demanding justice for Daunte Wright, in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, U.S., April 18, 2021

    Derek Chauvin Trial Verdict: Security Beefed Up Across US Cities Ahead of Possible Unrest

    © REUTERS / NICHOLAS PFOSI
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 01
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/13/1082667951_0:225:3071:1953_1200x675_80_0_0_3e52b28567e46114193d4cdc0de4016b.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202104191082668579-derek-chauvin-trial-verdict-security-beefed-up-across-us-cities-ahead-of-possible-unrest/

    Derek Chauvin was arrested in May 2020 after he knelt on the neck of African American man George Floyd for over eight minutes during his arrest, resulting in the man's death. The incident sparked a wave of racially-charged protests across the US.

    Minneapolis and other US cities are bracing for potential civil unrest as Derek Chauvin's trial enters its final phase and the jury's verdict is expected this week.

    A veteran of the Minneapolis Police Department, Chauvin faces a maximum of 40 years in prison if convicted in the second-degree murder of an African American, George Floyd, in May 2020. The policeman, who pleaded not guilty, is accused of kneeling on the handcuffed 46-year-old's neck for almost nine minutes as the Black man complained he "couldn't breathe".

    Protesters march through downtown Minneapolis during the I Can't Breathe Silent March for Justice a day before jury selection is scheduled to begin for the trial of Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis policeman accused of killing George Floyd, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S. March 7, 2021.
    © REUTERS / NICHOLAS PFOSI
    Protesters march through downtown Minneapolis during the "I Can't Breathe" Silent March for Justice a day before jury selection is scheduled to begin for the trial of Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis policeman accused of killing George Floyd, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S. March 7, 2021.

    Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey said late last week that about 2,000 National Guard members along with 1,100 law enforcement officers are on standby to respond to possible riots.

    In Los Angeles, police spokesman Stacy Spell announced plans to step up community outreach efforts and make more officers available.

    "We are also strongly encouraging that if those people who want to express themselves see something, that they say something. We don't want small groups of individuals with malicious intent to hijack what would otherwise be a peaceful demonstration", he pointed out.

    Additional police forces will also be deployed in San Francisco, while the Atlanta Police Department pledged to coordinate actions with local, state, and federal law enforcement, adding that they had instructed officers to quickly retaliate against potential unrest.

    Also bracing for protests is New York City, where Mayor Bill de Blasio said that "we're in constant, literally daily conversations" and that "obviously, so much will happen based on what the verdict is and how it's expressed".

    Officers stand guard outside Brooklyn Center Police Department with trash thrown at them by demonstrators at their feet after police allegedly shot and killed a man, who local media report is identified by the victim's mother as Daunte Wright, in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, U.S., April 11, 2021.
    © REUTERS / NICHOLAS PFOSI
    Officers stand guard outside Brooklyn Center Police Department with trash thrown at them by demonstrators at their feet after police allegedly shot and killed a man, who local media report is identified by the victim's mother as Daunte Wright, in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, U.S., April 11, 2021.
    The Philadelphia Police Department made it clear that they are prepared to tackle unrest "with additional personnel to secure and patrol strategic locations".

    As for police in Washington, DC, Metropolitan Police Department spokesperson Hugh Carew vowed that officers will be "fully activated with members on 12-hour shifts starting Monday".

    Police preparations come a week after mass riots in the city of Brooklyn Center in Minnesota, where protesters clashed with police over the killing of 20-year Black man Daunte Wright by then-Brooklyn Center Police Department (BCPD) officer Kim Potter on 11 April.

    A demonstrator holds up an image of George Floyd during a rally on the first day of the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, on murder charges in the death of Floyd, in New York City, New York, U.S., March 8, 2021.
    © REUTERS / SHANNON STAPLETON
    George Floyd Trial Jury Told How Police Officer Derek Chauvin Did Not 'Let Up Or Get Up'
    BCPD Chief Tim Gannon described the 11 April incident as an "accidental discharge", claiming that the officer had intended to strike Wright with her department-issued stun gun rather than firearm.

    Last year, a wave of protests against policy brutality swept through the US following the death of George Floyd in police custody in Minnesota. Many of the protests turned into riots, with violence against police and civilians as well as acts of looting, property damage, and arson.

    Related:

    Do You Believe in Tweets After Tweets? Cher Apologises Again After Saying She Could’ve Helped Floyd
    Police Actions Are Main Cause of George Floyd's Death, Forensic Expert Says
    "Absolutely No Way” George Floyd Could Breathe Under Cop's Knee — Expert
    What Killed Floyd? Lawyer Plays 30-Sec Video Showing Chauvin Knelt on Black Man's Shoulder Blade
    Tags:
    George Floyd, Washington, New York, Minneapolis, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Rest in Peace: Britain's Farewell to Duke of Edinburgh Prince Philip
    Forever Wars
    Forever Wars
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse