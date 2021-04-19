Seven-Year-Old Killed in Chicago McDonald’s Shooting - Reports

The shooting occurred at around 04:20 p.m. local time (21:20 GMT) on Sunday in a McDonald’s parking lot in the 3200 block of West Roosevelt Road, according to Chicago police.
The girl and her father were in a car when two people got out of another vehicle and started shooting at them, The Chicago Sun-Times said. The girl was shot at multiple times and was taken to Stroger Hospital where she was pronounced dead, police said as cited by the newspaper.
Roosevelt & Kedzie #Chicago #ChicagoScanner #spotnews #BREAKING #news #travel #Traffic #BreakingNews #Viral pic.twitter.com/39RK6dVVdU— CHICAGO STREETNEWZ & MUSIC (@chicagolegenda1) April 18, 2021
The girl’s father remains at Stroger Hospital in serious condition.
Officers work the scene where a child was fatally shot inside a vehicle in a McDonald’s drive through near the intersection of West Roosevelt Road and South Kedzie Avenue in the Homan Square neighborhood Sunday afternoon in Chicago. pic.twitter.com/azdb3TjYhs— armando l sanchez (@mandophotos) April 18, 2021
The motive behind the shooting remains unclear.
