Suspect in Austin Shooting Revealed to Be Former Detective Charged With Child Sex Assualt - Reports

The suspect in the deadly shooting that took place in Austin, Texas, is reported to be a former sheriff's detective who was charged with sexually assaulting a child in June last year.
The Austin Police Department (APD) has issued a picture of the alleged gunman, who was identified as 41-year-old Stephen Nicholas Broderick. According to APD Chief Joseph Chacon, Broderick is "armed and dangerous".
@Austin_Police attempting to locate Stephen Broderick, 41, who was allegedly involved in a #shooting today in Austin, Texas near Great Hills Trail and Rain Creek Parkway. Residents should shelter in place and report any sighting of Broderick to 911. #AustinShooting pic.twitter.com/mV6HcuNcse— FBI SanAntonio (@FBISanAntonio) April 18, 2021
According to the Austin American-Statesman, Broderick left the Travis County Sheriff’s Office last year after he was charged with first-degree felony child sex assault and jailed for allegedly molesting a 16-year-old girl. He was ordered held on $100,000 bail and placed on unpaid leave.
Police responded to what they later called a "domestic situation" at an apartment complex at Great Hills Trail and Rain Creek Parkway at about 12 am local time on Sunday. Authorities have advised residents to take shelter and leave the area, fearing that the gunman could take hostages.
However, Austin Chief of Police Chacon later said at a press conference that the shelter in place order had been lifted, but the "danger remains high."
