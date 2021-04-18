Register
21:48 GMT18 April 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    U.S. Congressman Ron DeSantis of Florida speaking at the 2017 Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in National Harbor, Maryland.

    Florida Governor: Biden Created 'Catastrophe' at Southern Border by 'Dismantling Trump's Policies'

    Flickr / Gage Skidmore
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 51
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/12/1082665089_0:0:3072:1729_1200x675_80_0_0_a0612b36226a73b0cf3d6000c0d2c153.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202104181082664993-florida-governor-biden-created-catastrophe-at-southern-border-by-dismantling-trumps-policies/

    Biden has reversed a number of former President Trump's immigration policies, including building a border wall and allowing asylum seekers to live in Mexico rather than in the US until their claims are considered. In recent months, a record influx of refugees has been registered, including minors, straining capacity at immigration facilities.

    Republican Governor of Florida Ron DeSantis blasted US President Biden's immigration policies on Sunday, claiming that he "dismantled" some of Trump's policies and that the result is "a huge catastrophe at the southern border" that would have "reverberations all across our country."

    In an interview with Fox News' Maria Bartiromo on "Sunday Morning Futures," the governor said that the "catastrophe" began with Biden "dismantling President Trump's policies to stop the flow of illegal migrants across the southern border."

    "What Donald Trump did worked, it was working," DeSantis emphasized. "I think from really top to bottom… Biden has failed on dealing with illegal immigration and rule of law."

    DeSantis also spoke about a lawsuit brought last month by Florida's attorney general to stop Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) guidance that narrows the list of illegal immigrants targeted for detention and deportation.

    "When you talk about the issues of releasing convicted criminal aliens into American communities, there’s, unfortunately, going to be additional victims and that is just totally unacceptable," the Florida governor said.

    President Joe Biden speaks with members of the press after golfing at Wilmington Country Club, Saturday, April 17, 2021, in Wilmington, Del.
    © AP Photo / Patrick Semansky
    Biden Calls Situation at US Southern Border 'Crisis' for First Time Since Assuming Office - Video
    The lawsuit and request for a preliminary injunction were directed at new ICE guidance that would limit officers' detention and deportation efforts to three narrow categories: those who pose a national security threat, those who have crossed the border since November 1 last year, and those who have committed "aggravated felonies."

    The guideline, according to the outlet, citing administration sources, does not specifically prohibit anybody from being detained or deported. Instead, it focuses attention on specific objectives. Field officers who want to apprehend someone who isn't in one of those three groups will need to get permission from their superiors. It is anticipated that the number of arrests and deportations will decrease significantly.

    "Normally when we have a criminal alien convicted of a felony, they obviously serve their sentence in Florida state prison and prior to Joe Biden’s administration, ICE would take control of them when they finish their sentence and they’d remove the criminal alien and send them back to their home country," the governor noted. "That should be like clockwork. That is the biggest no-brainer there is."

    DeSantis made the remarks when discussing why he and Florida's attorney general oppose the Biden administration's "reckless policy" on ICE.

    Asylum-seeking migrants' families wait to be transported by the U.S. Border Patrol after crossing the Rio Grande river into the United States from Mexico, in Roma, Texas, U.S. April 17, 2021.
    © REUTERS / GO NAKAMURA
    Asylum-seeking migrants' families wait to be transported by the U.S. Border Patrol after crossing the Rio Grande river into the United States from Mexico, in Roma, Texas, U.S. April 17, 2021.

    DeSantis chastised the current administration for "no longer honoring ICE detainers," claiming that "you can't just totally default on your responsibility to enforce the law under the Constitution."

    "Instead, under Biden’s administration, they’re no longer honoring these ICE detainers, they’re withdrawing the detainers so you have a criminal alien that is convicted, maybe they served five years in state prison for a serious felony, ICE is effectively releasing them back into our communities," he continued, stressing that "some of those people will reoffend."

    The lawsuit filed by the state's AG claims that ICE has refused to take custody of inmates who have been released from state custody, including those who have done time for robbery and drug trafficking.

    DeSantis acknowledged that it is "hard to know" when the case will be decided, but expressed hope that "we would get an injunction in joining this new policy, basically saying that they have to accept and remove the criminal aliens."

    "I’m sure the government will appeal that, but we can at least get that started," he admitted. "I think you could save potentially some pretty serious criminal offenses in the future as long as they’re not released in society in the meantime."

    Arizona and Montana have filed a similar complaint to prevent ICE from issuing temporary guidelines.

    Related:

    White House's Southwest Border Czar to Step Down as Migrant Crisis Persists
    Texas Governor Says Sexual Abuse, Malnutrition Reported at Federal Child Migrant Facility
    Republicans Outraged Amid Reports That US Will Give Cash to Central America to Tackle Migrant Crisis
    'Call Me When You're an American': South Dakota Governor Pledges to Reject Migrants
    Trump-Era DHS Officials Chide Harris for Not Visiting US-Mexico Border Amid Migrant Surge
    Tags:
    Ron DeSantis, Florida, Biden Administration, Joe Biden, Trump, Migrant Crisis, migrant quota, migrant camp, migrants, Migrant, US border, border, US, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Rest in Peace: Britain's Farewell to Duke of Edinburgh Prince Philip
    Forever Wars
    Forever Wars
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse