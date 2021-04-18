Register
20:17 GMT18 April 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    FILE PHOTO: AR-15 style rifles are displayed for sale at Firearms Unknown, a gun store in Oceanside, California, U.S., April 12, 2021. REUTERS/Bing Guan/File Photo

    Texas House Passes Bill Eliminating Training, Background Check Requirements for Carrying a Gun

    © REUTERS / BING GUAN
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    132
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/12/1082664776_0:0:3072:1729_1200x675_80_0_0_c7702328fe8e69b3abd682cd80583e84.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202104181082664753-texas-house-passes-bill-eliminating-training-background-check-requirements-for-carrying-a-gun/

    The bill, which is now headed to the GOP-controlled state Senate, progresses in the wake of a new wave of gun violence in the US and numerous mass shooting incidents that have taken place over the last month.

    Texas' state House has voted 84-56 in favour of a bill, dubbed "Constitutional Carry", that would eliminate the requirement to pass background checks and receive firearms training in order to own and carry (including conceal carry) a gun in the state. It will thus ease access to firearms for all state citizens over 21-years-old if it passes the Republican-dominated state Senate.

    Seven Democrats were among the 84 lawmakers who voted in favour of the bill, while the rest of the blue party opposed the initiative. At the same time, one GOP member, Morgan Meyer, also voted against the proposed law.

    The voting took place following several hours of heated debate during which the opponents of the bill tried to persuade fellow Texas House members to reconsider their position.

    Although the bill still faces a vote in the state Senate, it has already drawn ire from proponents of stricter gun laws. Former Texas House member, Democrat Beto O'Rourke, called on lawmakers to pass "common-sense gun laws" in the state. At the same time, Texas would not be the first state in the US to pass such a law – 13 other states have adopted similarly lax gun legislation so far.

    An FU custom upper receiver for an AR-15 style rifle is displayed for sale at Firearms Unknown, a gun store in Oceanside, California, U.S., April 12, 2021. REUTERS/Bing Guan
    © REUTERS / BING GUAN
    US Tops Global Lists for Gun-Related Violence, Mass Shootings

    The bill's progress in Texas' legislature comes in the wake of a spate of mass shootings in the US. Just this week, a person armed with two legally acquired assault rifles killed eight people at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis. Earlier this month, Texas itself became a victim of a mass shooting, when a man killed one and injured five at a cabinet company in the city of Bryan.

    Following several episodes of deadly mass shootings this year, US President Joe Biden came up with an initiative to resurrect a federal assault weapons ban, which functioned between 1994 and 2004 and had a limited impact on the number and lethality of mass shootings in the US. In 1999, when the law was still in place, two students of Columbine High School in Columbine, Colorado killed 13 people and injured 24 more using a pistol, a carbine and two shotguns, which they bought illegally while being underage.

    Related:

    Vice-President Harris Calls on Congress to Act on Lasting Reform of US Gun Laws
    COVID, Border Crisis & Guns Laws: Key Takeaways From Joe Biden's First Presidential Press Conference
    West Virginia Attorney General Promises to Sue Biden If New Gun Laws Are Introduced
    Hunter Biden's Memoir: Gun Attack, Affair With His Sister-in-Law, Drug Binges, Sex With a Stripper
    Texas GOP Chairman: Biden Trying to Punish Legal, Law-Abiding Gun Owners With 'Meaningless' Orders
    Tags:
    Concealed Carry, Open Carry, gun laws, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Rest in Peace: Britain's Farewell to Duke of Edinburgh Prince Philip
    Forever Wars
    Forever Wars
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse