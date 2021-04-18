Register
18:46 GMT18 April 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    People gather before curfew holding pictures of Daunte Wright along with Black Lives Matter signs to protest his death by a police officer in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota on April 12, 2021.

    Ted Cruz Accuses Carpetbagging Maxine Waters of Inciting Riots in Minnesota

    © AFP 2021 / KEREM YUCEL
    US
    Get short URL
    0 03
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/0d/1082613547_0:36:3072:1764_1200x675_80_0_0_502985ccae14b74cdcb404a0aefbf3ac.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202104181082664119-ted-cruz-accuses-carpetbagging-maxine-waters-of-inciting-riots-in-minnesota/

    California Congresswoman Maxine Waters already has form for inciting supporters to go beyond peaceful protests. In 2018 she told opponents of then-president Donald Trump to harass federal government officials in public places and outside their homes until they resigned their jobs.

    Texas Republican Senator Ted Cruz has accused Democrat California Congresswoman Maxine Waters of "inciting riots and violence" after she told protesters in Minnesota to ignore curfews.

    Waters travelled over 1,000 miles to the town of Brooklyn Center in the midwestern state to attend Saturday night protests over this week's fatal police shooting of young black man Daunte Wright.

    "We gotta stay on the street,' Waters said, telling Black Live Matter (BLM) protesters "to get more confrontational" with authorities.

    Cruz, who has led the charge in in holding President Joe Biden to account for the illegal immigration crisis in his and other states on the Mexican border, said Democrats were trying to "tear apart" the country by encouraging unrest.

    Waters also appeared to be seeking to influence the jury in Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin's trial on charges of the second- and third-degree murder of black man George Floyd.

    "We're looking for a guilty verdict", she told protesters. “And we’re looking to see if all of the talk that took place and has been taking place after they saw what happened to George Floyd, if nothing does not happen, then we know that we’ve got to not only stay in the street, but we’ve got to fight for justice.”

    ​Floyd's death in March 2020 — as Chauvin and three other officers pinned him down after he violently resisted arrest — sparked a wave of BLM protests and rioting by anarchist 'antifa' groupings that coincided with the presidential election campaign between Biden and then-president Donald Trump.

    Wright, who was wanted for a firearms possession offence, was shot as he tried to escape arrest in his car after being pulled over by a patrol car. Policewoman Kim Potter, who fired the fatal shot after apparently mistaking her handgun for a taser stun-gun, resigned this week and has now been charged with manslaughter following days of violent protests over the shooting.

    Waters has previously been accused of inciting criminal behaviour after she told fellow opponents of Trump to harass government officials in restaurants and at their homes in a bid to force them to quit their jobs. 

    Related:

    Maxine Waters Slams Any Black Vote Cast For Donald Trump as 'Shameful'
    Watch Staffer Try to Block Ted Cruz From Filming Overcrowded Migrant Detention Facility
    Ted Cruz Mocks John Boehner's 'Drunken, Bloviated Scorn' in Two Republicans' New War of Words
    Tags:
    Black Lives Matter, Joe Biden, Ted Cruz, Maxine Waters
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Rest in Peace: Britain's Farewell to Duke of Edinburgh Prince Philip
    Forever Wars
    Forever Wars
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse