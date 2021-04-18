Suspect in Mass Shooting in Indianapolis Legally Bought Two Assault Rifles

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The suspected perpetrator of the mass shooting at a FedEx delivery facility in Indianapolis, Indiana, legally bought two assault rifles believed to have been used in the attack, the police said.

"During Thursday's incident, the suspect, Brandon Hole, was witnessed using assault rifles in the assault. [The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives] conducted a trace on the two weapons. [The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department] learned that Brandon Hole purchased the rifles legally in July and September of 2020", the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department tweeted.

At least eight people were killed and five people were hospitalised after a shooter opened fire at a FedEx facility late Thursday. The police stated that the suspected shooter, identified as Brandon Scott Hole, had taken his own life.

© AP Photo / Michael Conroy Police stand near the scene where multiple people were shot at the FedEx Ground facility early Friday morning, April 16, 2021, in Indianapolis. A gunman killed eight people and wounded several others before apparently taking his own life in a late-night attack at a FedEx facility near the Indianapolis airport, police said, in the latest in a spate of mass shootings in the United States after a relative lull during the pandemic

The New York Times reports that Hole was able to purchase his weapons even though in March of 2020 the police seized a shotgun from him following Hole's mother raising concerns about her son's mental state. This means that Hole was not subject to Indiana's "red flag" law, which prohibits people from owning a firearm if a judge declares that they present dangerous risk to society.

The incident is the latest in a series of mass shootings that have rocked the United States of late. The incidents have also reignited the debate over gun control measures across the country. US President Joe Biden on Saturday called gun violence "a national embarrassment".