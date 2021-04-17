Register
21:24 GMT17 April 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    In this image from video, former President George W. Bush speaks during a Celebrating America concert on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, part of the 59th Inauguration Day events for President Joe Biden sworn in as the 46th president of the United States.

    Bush Calls for 'Gradual' Path to Eventual Citizenship for Illegal Migrants Amid Influx at Border

    © AP Photo / Biden Inaugural Committee
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    119
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/11/1082658595_0:-1:2811:1582_1200x675_80_0_0_8043ed2cc453d16f7603311d449a47e3.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202104171082658110-bush-calls-for-gradual-path-to-eventual-citizenship-for-illegal-migrants-amid-influx-at-border/

    In mid-March remarks on domestic policy, Bush already expressed his opinion that the US should find a way to legalize those illegal migrants who "have played by the rules." The ex-president claimed amid the current migrant influx that trying to return all of them back home would be a "political pipe dream."

    Former President George W. Bush called for a "gradual" path to legal status and potentially citizenship for millions of illegal immigrants on Friday in his op-ed for The Washington Post, while also arguing that "amnesty" would be "fundamentally unfair."

    In his opinion article, Bush previewed his own new book that he said would contain "principles for reform that can restore the people’s confidence in an immigration system that serves both our values and our interests," while his 2007 presidential bid for immigration reform was met with fierce opposition from his own party.

    "The help and respect historically accorded to new arrivals is one reason so many people still aspire and wait to become Americans. So how is it that in a country more generous to new arrivals than any other, immigration policy is the source of so much rancor and ill will?" he wondered.

    Bush lays out a series of options, starting with granting permanent legal status to undocumented immigrants who entered the country as children and were covered under Obama's Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) policy.

    "One place to start is DACA. Americans who favor a path to citizenship for those brought here as children, known as "dreamers," are not advocating open borders," Bush wrote. "They just recognize that young men and women who grew up in the United States, and who never knew any other place as home, are fundamentally American. And they ought not be punished for choices made by their parents."

    Former President George W. Bush leaves St. Martin's Episcopal Church in Houston after the funeral service for his father
    © AP Photo / Gerald Herbert
    Bush Believes 'There Should Be Path to Citizenship' for Illegal Immigrants
    In terms of border protection, he alluded to the current situation on the southern border without actually speaking about it directly. "We need a secure and efficient border, and we should apply all the necessary resources — manpower, physical barriers, advanced technology, streamlined and efficient ports of entry, and a robust legal immigration system," he said.

    "A grant of amnesty would be fundamentally unfair to those who came legally or are still waiting their turn to become citizens," Bush wrote about illegal immigrants already residing in the country.

    He went on to note that anyone in the country illegally should be "brought out of the shadows through a gradual process in which legal residency and citizenship must be earned, as for anyone else applying for the privilege."

    "Requirements should include proof of work history, payment of a fine and back taxes, English proficiency and knowledge of US history and civics, and a clean background check," he added.
    A family of migrants cross the Rio Bravo river to turn themselves in to U.S Border Patrol agents to request for asylum in El Paso, Texas, U.S., as seen from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, March 30, 2021
    © REUTERS / EDGARD GARRIDO
    A family of migrants cross the Rio Bravo river to turn themselves in to U.S Border Patrol agents to request for asylum in El Paso, Texas, U.S., as seen from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, March 30, 2021

    According to the US media, those politicians advocating for the creation of a pathway for illegal immigrants to gain residency and citizenship have often opposed the use of the term "amnesty" regarding the legislation if their plan requires some criteria that must be met over time.

    According to a Fox News report, Democratic Senator Robert Menendez, the driving force behind the US Citizenship Act of 2021, which would include a path to citizenship for all undocumented immigrants in the country, has also dismissed the charge that the bill is "amnesty."

    However, Bush's 2007 immigration reform proposal, which included a path to citizenship as well as tighter border controls, was defeated in the Senate, largely due to Republican opposition, which labeled it an amnesty bill.

    Bush also proposed a "modernized asylum system" in his op-ed to boost legal immigration and an expanded temporary entry program to enable guest workers to come in for a limited time.

    Republicans have rejected Democrat-proposed bills in the field of legalization of migrants, citing insufficient attention to protecting the borders from the influx of illegal migrants. Despite this, the Democrat-controlled House on March 18 passed a bill called the American Dream and Promise Act, which is currently awaiting Senate hearings.

    According to the media, GOP lawmakers are refusing to support the Democratic initiative until the current crisis on the US southern border is resolved.

    Related:

    Ex-US Border Official Expects Biden-Spurred Immigration Crisis to Get Even Worse
    Trump-Era DHS Officials Chide Harris for Not Visiting US-Mexico Border Amid Migrant Surge
    Biden to Nominate Critic of Trump Border Policies to Lead US Customs Agency, Reports Suggest
    House Minority Whip Calls Situation on US-Mexico Border 'International Disgrace' for US
    Lindsey Graham Invites Fauci to Visit 'Biggest Super Spreader Event' at US Southern Border
    ‘Missing at the Border’: GOP Lawmaker Puts VP Harris’s Face on Milk Carton as Border Crisis Deepens
    Guatemalan President Says Biden’s ‘Confusing’ Message 'We’ll Take the Children’ Stoked Border Crisis
    Tags:
    border, US border, citizenship, migrants, immigrants, Migrant Crisis, migrant quota, George Bush, Bush, USA, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Rest in Peace: Britain's Farewell to Duke of Edinburgh Prince Philip
    Forever Wars
    Forever Wars
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse