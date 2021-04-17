Register
20:14 GMT17 April 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Official residence of the U.S. President, the White House in Washington D.C.

    US Reportedly Reserves Option to Expand Sanctions Against Russian Debt, Monitors Moscow's Reaction

    © Sputnik / Natalia Seliverstova
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    119
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105607/76/1056077692_0:159:3076:1889_1200x675_80_0_0_39c449819e7afee743319eb996c402eb.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202104171082657827-us-reportedly-reserves-option-to-expand-sanctions-against-russian-debt-monitors-moscows-reaction/

    Moscow already added eight former and current American officials to the no-travel list over their involvement in developing the anti-Russian policy in the US. Kremlin also took retaliatory measures against the US diplomatic mission in Russia in response to the latest set of American sanctions.

    The Biden administration is closely monitoring Russia's reaction to the latest set of US sanctions over the country's alleged involvement in the SolarWinds hacking and meddling in the 2020 elections, Bloomberg reported, citing anonymous sources. According to the sources, if Russia does not abandon its alleged malign activities, proof of which Washington has so far failed to present to the public, then the White House will move forward with additional sanctions against Russian sovereign debt.

    Among the measures discussed, according to Bloomberg, is an extension of restrictions on buying Russian government bonds for American financial institutions. Starting from 14 June, US banks and funds won't be able to buy lucrative Russian bonds during the initial offering, but will still be able to acquire them when they are resold.

    Bloomberg's sources claim that Washington may expand the ban by forbidding American investors from buying Russian sovereign bonds on the secondary market (after it was resold) for 90 days after the initial offering, if the 15 April sanctions fail to have the desired effect.

    As a part of the monitoring process, which might reportedly prompt new sanctions, Biden's team will watch the global market's reaction to the latest sanctions and the decisions of the Russian central bank. The board of the latter will meet on April 23 to decide whether or not to raise the interest rate in order to counter the effects of the sanctions on the ruble. The latter was losing up to 2% in value at times on the day the sanctions had been announced, but regained practically all losses by the market's closing on 16 April.

    Signs of De-Escalation in Sight or New Spiral of Tensions?

    Bloomberg's sources claim that the White House is currently waiting for President Vladimir Putin's reaction to the new sanctions and harbours hopes that a period of de-escalation of tensions in bilateral relations begins, which will only benefit both countries' financial markets. Biden stressed that Washington could have undertaken harsher measures against Moscow, but chose not to on 15 April.

    A view of the Russian Foreign Ministry and one of the Kremlin towers
    © Sputnik / Natalia Seliverstova
    Russia Announces Response Measures to New US Sanctions

    Russia too chose not to strike back in full force and impact American business when it announced its response to the US sanctions on 16 April, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said. The Kremlin did not take any reciprocal actions against US Treasuries, but instead expelled 10 diplomats in line with similar actions of Washington. In addition, Moscow will limit the US diplomatic mission's capability to hire Russian workers and travel through the country. Lastly, the Kremlin added eight former and current US officials to the no-entry list in response to their role in nourishing the anti-Russian policies in the American government.

    At the same time, Russia did not indicate that the previously planned meeting between the presidents of the two countries was called off. The two leaders agreed to discuss the issues concerning bilateral ties in person during a telephone conversation, which had taken place prior to the announcement of the new sanctions.

    Related:

    Biden Says US Could Have Gone Further on Anti-Russia Sanctions, Chose to Be Proportionate
    US Afghanistan Withdrawal; Foot-Dragging on Refugees; Russia Sanctions
    Russian Economy Won't Feel Any Lasting Effects From Recent US Sanctions on Sovereign Debt
    US Rationale Behind New Russia Sanctions 'Shockingly Shallow', Think Tank Says
    Russia Prepared to Handle Debt Sanctions But Borrowing Costs May Increase, US Investor Says
    US Embassy in Russia Says Consulting With Washington on Moscow Response Measures to Recent Sanctions
    Russia Announces Response Measures to New US Sanctions
    Tags:
    US sanctions, bonds, Russia, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Rest in Peace: Britain's Farewell to Duke of Edinburgh Prince Philip
    Forever Wars
    Forever Wars
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse