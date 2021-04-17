Register
12:16 GMT17 April 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    'Black Lives Matter': Washington, DC in Flames as George Floyd Riots Rage on

    No Smoke Without Fire: What's Behind the Scandal Over BLM Co-Founder Patrisse Cullors' Buying Spree?

    © Sputnik / Artur Gabdrahmanov
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107948/44/1079484444_0:4:1280:724_1200x675_80_0_0_bf3fa1c36308d83fab777d0928fb8075.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202104171082654471-no-smoke-without-fire-whats-behind-the-scandal-over-blm-co-founder-patrisse-cullors-buying-spree/

    The unfolding scandal over Patrisse Cullors' fancy property is hardly surprising given that the Black Lives Matter Global Foundation's non-transparent money solicitation has repeatedly raised questions from both conservative pundits and BLM activists, says Wall Street analyst Charles Ortel and retired certified public accountant Robert Bishop.

    On 10 April, the New York Post broke that Patrisse Cullors, the Black Lives Movement's co-founder who once called herself a "trained Marxist", has bought "four high-end homes for $3.2 million in the US alone" since 2016. Her latest acquisition – a $1.4 million secluded mini-compound in a predominantly white and rich community in Los Angeles – was described by Dirt on 7 April.

    Although Patrisse Cullors has denounced the scrutiny over her property as "racist and sexist" insisting that she earned an honest penny by working multiple jobs across many organisations her entire life, the scandal is intensifying.

    Scandal Brewing Within BLM Ranks

    Earlier this year, the Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation, founded by Cullors, Alicia Garza, and Opal Tometi, told AP that it had solicited a whopping $90 million in 2020 amid the protests over African American George Floyd's death in police custody. However, at the same time, over a dozen Black Lives Matter organisations are complaining that they did not get their "fair share" of the funds, chastising the foundation for non-transparency.

    The report describing Cullors' buying spree has poured salt into the BLM activists' wounds, with Hawk Newsome, the head of Black Lives Matter Greater New York City, which is not affiliated with the BLMGNF, calling for an independent audit of the foundation's spending.

    "If you go around calling yourself a socialist, you have to ask how much of her own personal money is going to charitable causes", Newsome told the New York Post. "It's really sad because it makes people doubt the validity of the movement and overlook the fact that it's the people that carry this movement".

    In response, a spokesperson for the national BLM organisation threatened legal action against Newsome claiming that he is "illegally" using the BLM name while not being affiliated with the "official" organisation. However, according to the Daily Caller, no BLM entity has any legal rights to the phrase "Black Lives Matter".

    "So the issue has become my affiliation and not the use of funds", Newsome told the Daily Caller. "Interesting".

    Meanwhile, it's been reported that Facebook has barred users from sharing the New York Post report from last week about Cullors' controversial property acquisitions.

    "I've seen this movie", tweeted Emma Jo-Morris, a co-author of the New York Post's bombshell revelations concerning Hunter Biden's purported laptop that were banned by Twitter and Facebook in October 2020.
    Black Lives Matter cofounder Patrisse Khan-Cullors poses during Glamour Celebrates 2017 Women Of The Year Live Summit at Brooklyn Museum
    © AP Photo / ILYA S. SAVENOK
    Black Lives Matter cofounder Patrisse Khan-Cullors poses during Glamour Celebrates 2017 Women Of The Year Live Summit at Brooklyn Museum

    Black Lives Matter Organisations' Fundraising Deserve Scrutiny

    "While there certainly are legitimate concerns about injustice, whether racial, ethnic, religious, sexual orientation, or otherwise, Patrisse Cullors and many other scoundrels purporting to run charitable 'organisations' that use 'Black Lives Matter' in their names are actually undercutting potential progress when they enrich themselves through operation of poorly controlled, false-front charities", stresses Charles Ortel, a Wall Street analyst and investigative journalist specialising in charity fraud.

    Ortel emphasises that so far he has seen no evidence that BLM "charities" bothered to become lawfully organised, adding that soliciting donations for fake "charities" is a serious set of crimes.

    "Even worse is diverting money for 'charities' to pay for expensive personal residences", he remarks.

    One also needs to question whether or not Cullors filed state income tax in California, declared her fund diversions on her federal income tax, and voted solely in her "home" state, notes Robert Bishop, a retired certified public accountant (CPA) and business executive.

    Some Black Lives Matter movements earlier came under scrutiny in several states. On 6 July 2020, New York Attorney General Letitia James barred the Black Lives Matter Foundation, "unrelated to the BLM movement" from collecting donations in the state as it failed to "register or file any financial documents with the state, and therefore has failed to provide New Yorkers with information on how their donations will be used". James is also known for going after the powerful National Rifle Association and the Trump Organisation.

    "Letitia James has immense power at her fingertips to investigate and then prosecute illegally 'organised', fake charities that are looted for personal benefit", says Ortel. "She should make examples of Cullors and of Newsome who both break charity laws with impudence".

    For his part, Bishop suggests that James is unlikely to look into Cullors' controversial acquisitions, even after other BLM prominent figures' requests, since the attorney general is "a politician first and a lawyer second".

    "She will only pursue justice based on her political agenda, meaning she will not prosecute BLMGNF", he says.
    People gather before curfew holding pictures of Daunte Wright along with Black Lives Matter signs to protest his death by a police officer in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota on April 12, 2021.
    © AFP 2021 / KEREM YUCEL
    People gather before curfew holding pictures of Daunte Wright along with Black Lives Matter signs to protest his death by a police officer in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota on April 12, 2021.

    Vicious Cycle of Violence & Money Solicitation

    What complicates matters further is that enormous funds were solicited by the BLM movement amid riots and violence, the two American observers emphasise. According to Ortel, "threatening violence unless you receive financial tributes is a very old game".

    "American elite, including corporate executives, are afraid that the protesters may show up at their homes", echoes Bishop. "Thus, they genuflect to the radicals and pledge millions in donations as tribute".

    The NY Post reveals that Cullors began her "buying spree" in 2016, a few years after the Black Lives Matter movement began to gain traction around the world. It also followed 2015 reports in the press that liberal donors expressed a willingness to fund the Black Lives Matter movement.

    Meanwhile, Minneapolis, Portland, and some other cities have again been engulfed by protests under the pretext of "racial justice", which threatens to result in a vicious circle of violence, warns Bishop.

    "Since the mainstream media (aka government media complex) and leftist politicians are constantly promoting reparations, hooligans are using it as an excuse to collect reparations through looting", says the retired CPA.

    Related:

    Devil is in the Details: Why Americans Need to Know More About Black Lives Matter's $90 Mln Earnings
    George Floyd Trial Jury Finally Picked and Black Lives Matter Can Have No Arguments With Racial Mix
    Facebook Bans Users From Sharing New York Post Article About Black Lives Matter Co-Founder
    Tags:
    Facebook, racism, NRA, Letitia James, New York, Minneapolis, George Floyd, houses, audit, protest, Black Lives Matter
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A vendor poses with the mascots (L-R) Miga and Mukmuk in a shop selling Olympic merchandise in Whistler on 7 February 2010. The two represented spirit of the 2010 Winter Olympics held in Vancouver.
    Ice-Cubes, Animals, and Fantastic Beasts: How Olympic Mascots Have Changed Over the Years
    Forever Wars
    Forever Wars
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse