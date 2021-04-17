Clashes Occur Between BLM Protesters and Police in Washington, DC - Videos

Hundreds of demonstrators reportedly took to Black Lives Matters Plaza in Washington, DC, on Friday, in support of Daune Wright and other Black people who have died in police-involved shootings.
Later in the evening, the protests grew into multiple altercations with police officers. At some point, the protesters apparently tried to block off police at diners. They were also heard chanting, “While you are dining, Black people are dying.”
Other videos showed protesters launching fireworks at police.
Altercation breaks out between police and protesters as protesters were walking through diners #WashingtonDC pic.twitter.com/tOsiLmP5HC— Lisa Bennatan (@LisaBennatan) April 17, 2021
DC Police and protesters clashApril 17, 2021
The officer who fatally shot 20-year-old Wright has been arrested and charged with second-degree manslaughter. The protests, which broke out in Brooklyn Center following Wright's death, are a far cry from what Minneapolis, which borders Brooklyn Center, endured a year ago after demonstrations against the in-custody death of another Black American, George Floyd, turned into riots.
