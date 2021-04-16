Watch Rally Taking Place at BLM Plaza Following Daunte Wright's Death in Police Custody

Activists have gathered for a protest at Black Lives Matter Plaza in Washington, DC, demanding justice for Black man Daunte Wright.
A Sputnik correspondent in DC have been sharing photos and videos from the scene. The rally participants were heard chanting "Justice for Daunte Wright!"
"Justice for Daunte Wright!" They are chanting pic.twitter.com/jPlHNJwXfI— Morgan Artyukhina (@LavenderNRed) April 16, 2021
Protesters were also holding signs with names of other Black people who died in police-involved shootings.
"Stop the war on Black America"— Morgan Artyukhina (@LavenderNRed) April 16, 2021
"Not an accident, it's murder!"
Some of the signs tonight pic.twitter.com/runxyNx2EZ
Patrick, another organizer who is a father, said he couldn't imagine his family having to deal with his death like Dominique Williams' family will have to deal with after an off-duty Pentagon cop shot him in Takoma Park. pic.twitter.com/K1T9rWax6b— Morgan Artyukhina (@LavenderNRed) April 16, 2021
Brooklyn Center Police Department chief Tim Gannon and Potter resigned on Tuesday following two days of street protests in Minnesota that turned into riots in the wake of Wright's death. On Thursday, about 500 people took part in the fourth night of protests, hours after former police officer Kim Potter who fatally shot 20-year-old Wright was arrested and charged with second-degree manslaughter.
Simultaneously, a verdict is pending for Derek Chauvin - a former police officer who is accused of killing Black man George Floyd in May last year. Floyd’s death sparked a nationwide campaign against racially motivated police brutality. The protests, which lasted through the whole summer, were held all across the country. At the same time, they often grew into riots, including clashes with officers, vandalism, and even looting.
All comments
Show new comments (0)