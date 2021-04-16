Video: One Injured in Shooting at Briarwood Mall in Ann Arbor, Michigan

Citing the AAPD, early reports from MLive detailed that a single gunshot victim was taken to Michigan Medicine, the University of Michigan hospital. The male victim is reportedly in stable condition.
At this time, police believe the shooting was an isolated incident. No additional victims have been identified.
Local outlet WXYZ-TV provided live aerial video of the scene in Ann Arbor, Michigan.
The AAPD has confirmed that there is no longer an active shooter at the scene. However, members of the public have been instructed to avoid the area.
Officers are investigating a report of shots fired at @Briarwood mall. At this time there IS NOT an active shooter and we ask people to avoid the area of the mall while the investigation is in progress.— Ann Arbor Police (@A2Police) April 16, 2021
