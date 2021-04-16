Man Arrested With Rifle, Ammo, Gas Mask at New York's Times Square Metro Station - Reports

While performing an inspection of the station, NYPD officers noticed the man when he took the weapon, reportedly an AK-47 rifle, out of a bag and placed it on the ground, the report said, citing officials. The man was then taken into custody by the officers.
According to the report, citing the officials, the man was arrested by officers at a subway station near the A/C/E line in Times Square on Friday afternoon.
The NYPD has arrested a man with what appears to have been a semi-automatic rifle in a subway station in New York’s Times Square on the A/C/E line, two senior officials say.— Geoff Bennett (@GeoffRBennett) April 16, 2021
The man is from Ohio and had ammunition in a backpack plus a gas mask. via @Tom_Winter & @jonathan4ny
Investigators are working to determine why the man was carrying the items.
The man reportedly claims that it was legal for him to have the weapon. The rifle was unloaded when officers arrested him, but he did have a loaded clip with him.
All comments
Show new comments (0)