Watch: Police Spokeswoman Gets Emotional as Deadly Indianapolis Shooting Claims 8 Lives

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, at least eight people were killed and many more wounded by a shooter. Indianapolis police spokesperson Genae Cook cracked, getting emotional when she delivered a statement, announcing the death toll.
"Preliminary information at this time is that the alleged shooter has taken his own life at the scene. After the preliminary search at the grounds inside and out we have located 8 people at the scene with injuries consistent with gunshot wounds. Those eight were pronounced deceased here at the scene", Cook said.
.@IMPDnews PIO chokes up as she announces death toll in FedEx mass shooting — 8 dead, many more wounded— Breaking911 (@Breaking911) April 16, 2021
pic.twitter.com/evPRNjplaQ
At the moment, the identity of the suspect remains concealed.
The incident is yet another deadly assault in a strain of mass shootings to hit the United States over the last week. It occurred just a few days after a fatal school shooting in Tennessee, as well as incidents in Georgia, Minnesota, and Washington state.
All comments
Show new comments (0)