Multiple People Shot at FedEx Facility in Indianapolis - Videos

An active shooter incident was reported around 11 p.m. local time (3 a.m. on Friday GMT) in Indianapolis, Indiana, according to WRTV. The shooting occurred at FedEx's Indianapolis facility, which is the second-largest hub in the company's global network, employing more than 4,500 people.
At least 8 people are reported to have been shot, while the perpetrator died by suicide, so there is no threat right now, police said.
Multiple photos and videos, allegedly taken at the site of the shooting, have since been shared on social media by witnesses and journalists.
⚠️🇺🇸#URGENT: Reports of several people shot at Indianapolis FedEx facility#Indianapolis l #IN— Intel Point ALERTS (@IntelPointAlert) April 16, 2021
Police & EMS personnel are responding to a FedEx facility where reports say 8 people have been shot. The shooter has not been detained and may still be shooting.
More details shortly! pic.twitter.com/UzJwc8P8I1
Witness speaking about the mass casualty shooting at a FedEx facility near the Indianapolis International Airport.pic.twitter.com/rvHTuzWhPX— Mystery Solvent (@MysterySolvent) April 16, 2021
Here's a look at the @FedEx facility near the Indianapolis International Airport where multiple people were shot tonight. @wrtv has crews on the way to the scene. #WRTV https://t.co/ZoOuknFgWi pic.twitter.com/rpavdWhKBz— Michael R. Hartz (@MikeThePhotog) April 16, 2021
A witness who says he's an employee at the FedEx facility in Indianapolis said he heard several shots being fired and saw at least one body on the floor.— WRTV Indianapolis (@wrtv) April 16, 2021
LIVE UPDATES->> https://t.co/ByKwqbDXr6 pic.twitter.com/kOlxljEUck
The news of the incident comes just a few days after fatal shooting attacks in Tennessee, Georgia, Minnesota, and Washington state.
All comments
Show new comments (0)