Netizens Mock US Senator Using Image of Russian Jets to Wish Air Force Reserve Happy B-Day

Cindy Hyde-Smith, a Republican senator from Mississippi, congratulated the US Air Force Reserve Command on Twitter with a picture of Russian Su-34 fighter-bomber/strike aircraft.
Congratulating the military personnel with the 73rd anniversary of their major command, she thanked "all the reservists who are constantly on the ready to serve our nation".
It was the picture in the background, however, that attracted the attention of many social media users, who wondered if they had somehow missed any changes that had been made.
Cindy Hyde-Smith deleted the tweet, still doesnt change she was celebrating the Air Force Reserve's birthday with Russian SU-34 bombers in the image. LOL pic.twitter.com/Nbo7CCQrkx— Eric Heggie (@EricHeggie) April 14, 2021
Since when @USAFReserve is flying Russian Su-30 Sukhoi? pic.twitter.com/xrswgyJcJF— Tarantula BURKE (@Kara172213) April 14, 2021
@SenHydeSmith will be invited to Moscow for the 4th of July. pic.twitter.com/gNxKEQXwjs— Juha Keskinen (@MacFinn44) April 15, 2021
After users reacted furiously to the senator's mistake, Hyde-Smith hastened to remove the post and change it with one containing the appropriate background picture.
Happy 73rd Birthday to the @USAFReserve! Thankful for all the reservists who are constantly on the ready to serve our nation. #FlyFightWin pic.twitter.com/1qEhIg7KFe— U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith (@SenHydeSmith) April 14, 2021
However, some users called it a national pastime for Americans to pass off Russian weapons as their own.
Our national pastime of mistaking Russian weapons for our own continues. https://t.co/RIakHy9ujk pic.twitter.com/9dX44SJQBo— Rob Lee (@RALee85) April 14, 2021
