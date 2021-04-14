'Don't Break a Hip Grandma': Pelosi Brands Herself ‘Street Fighter,’ Leaves Netizens in Stitches

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has declared that the rioters who stormed the US Capitol building on 6 January would’ve had a fight on their hands if they had bumped into her.
In an interview with USA Today, Pelosi alleged that the rioters wanted harm her before her security detail safely evacuated her from the House chamber.
"Well, I'm pretty tough. I'm a street fighter. They would have had a battle on their hands," she said.
The speaker also remarked that she would have used her stilettos as weapons, the media outlet adds.
Pelosi’s revelations elicited a somewhat mixed reaction online – as some social media users heaped praise upon her, others appeared skeptical about her assessment of her fighting ability, with one of them quipping: "Don’t break a hip grandma".
Don't break a hip grandma— Commie Cat (@FluffyCommie94) April 14, 2021
We love @SpeakerPelosi— Geoff (@GeoffFrck) April 14, 2021
Glad she's safe, and I wouldn't mess with her 💪👏👏👏
Oooookaaaayyy...@SpeakerPelosi, this you? pic.twitter.com/QkaSpobRU8— Steve Cox (@RealSteveCox) April 14, 2021
Nancy can take care of herself — she was the youngest of six with five older and she still has Baltimore running through her veins. 😊— Jackie Banyasz (@garwoodgal) April 14, 2021
Some have also taken note of her "street fighter" remark, cracking jokes related to the eponymous video game series.
April 14, 2021
If Pelosi is the lefts street fighter, we got it made. Who will be our street fighter? pic.twitter.com/1zBUBCrqwM— Double D (@Darrell60789723) April 14, 2021
😂 I can see her now... pic.twitter.com/tOsdrH0zoH— Justin Case (@JustinC57605341) April 14, 2021
On 6 January, a rally held in Washington DC in support of then-US president Donald Trump turned violent when rioters broke into the US Capitol building and interupted the certification of Electoral College votes.
