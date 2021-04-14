US CDC Committee Holds Emergency Meeting Amid Calls to Halt Use of J&J Vaccine

Watch a live broadcast of a Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) press conference following the emergency meeting on the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
The meeting comes as the Food and Drug Administration recommended on 13 April a pause in the use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine amid reports suggesting that six women, aged between 18 and 48, developed potentially dangerous blood clots after receiving the jab.
One person died and another one remains in a critical condition.
Johnson & Johnson stated that "no clear causal relationship" has been identified between the blood clots and the vaccine.
Last week, the European Medicine Agency (EMA) said it was investigating a possible link between the J&J vaccine and blood clots, as there were four cases of clotting reported after the vaccine was administered.
The Johnson & Johnson vaccine's rollout kicked off on 3 March, with currently over 6.8 million doses injected in the US.
