Register
06:20 GMT14 April 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE

    ‘Flash Bombs, Pepper Spray and Leaf Blowers’: Night 3 of Minn. Chaos After Daunte Wright Shooting

    © REUTERS / Nick Pfosi
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/0d/1082615993_0:153:3072:1881_1200x675_80_0_0_1538db8df5b0bec0999b236a418cbc47.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202104141082624947-flash-bombs-pepper-spray-and-leaf-blowers-night-3-of-minn-chaos-after-daunte-wright-shooting/

    Tensions have been raging between protesters and police for a third night in a row after a Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, police officer fatally shot a 20-year-old black man, Daunte Wright, during a traffic stop Sunday, with authorities claiming it was a case of “accidental discharge”, with the cop apparently intending to fire a Taser, not a handgun.

    Police in the Minneapolis suburb of Brooklyn Center faced a third consecutive night of protests over the death of 20-year-old African-American man, Daunte Wright, on Tuesday evening.

    The protests had been declared an unlawful assembly on Tuesday evening, with a curfew imposed by Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz going into effect at 10 p.m. local time and set to last until 6 a.m. Wednesday.

    Hundreds of demonstrators gathered in front of an FBI building in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, on Tuesday evening, according to images posted online, with protesters climbing on top of the FBI sign and holding a banner that read: “Justice for Daunte Wright."

    ​While a semblance of peace was maintained during the gatherings late on Tuesday afternoon, chaos set in after sundown at the Brooklyn Center police station. Earlier, police had erected a fence and concrete barricades around the building's perimeter.

    According to reports, it was surrounded by local police, joined by Minnesota National Guard and Minnesota State Patrol officers.

    Flashbangs were heard fired by law enforcement in an attempt to disperse the crowd ahead of the curfew, which crowds ignored.

    Officers resorted to pepper spray and fired flash bombs at protesters, who retaliated by lobbing water bottles and other projectiles at officers in riot gear.

    According to Fox News, whereas protests the previous night had been comprised of mostly locals, now members of the violent activist group Antifa were also present on the scene.

    Reports suggested more people were coming in from out of town, with a reporter saying on "The Ingraham Angle":

    “Several people that I spoke with who identified themselves as Antifa -- and angrily so. So you had that crowd out here… We saw an increased number of kids 'wearing the uniform' if you will, the black hoodies, the backpacks. I saw leaf-blowers out there, different kinds of ... makeshift shields and things. It was changing dramatically in terms of the makeup, and certainly the numbers of the crowd."

    Minnesota authorities arrested about 40 people for violations including breaching curfew and rioting on the second night of protests in Brooklyn Center, Minn., according to authorities speaking at a news conference on Tuesday. Five businesses were burglarised in Minneapolis during the riots.

    On Monday, hundreds had gathered outside the Brooklyn Center Police Department in defiance of a curfew to demand justice for Daunte Wright.

    As authorities warned the crowd that they were in violation of the curfew, they fired tear gas, and flash-bang grenades, with some rioters retaliating by throwing smoke canisters and launching fireworks at the police lines, according to reports.

    ​Reports also said looters had broken into several businesses at a mall near the police station, including a Dollar Tree store.

    ‘Accidental Discharge’

    Daunte Wright was killed during a traffic stop on Sunday as he was driving with his girlfriend to his older brother's house.

    The man was pulled over in Brooklyn Center for an expired registration, according to the police.
    When officers discovered he had an outstanding warrant, they tried to handcuff him as he was standing outside his car.

    Osseso, Minn., Hennepin County District Court documents cited by Fox News say Daunte Wright had an open warrant for his arrest related to an aggravated armed robbery attempt dating to a December 2019 incident.

    Body camera footage released on Monday shows Wright standing outside the vehicle with his arms behind his back while an officer directly behind him is trying to handcuff him, and tells Wright "don't" before he twists away and scrambles back into the driver's seat.

    According to Minnesota Police Chief Gannon, who has since tendered his resignation, it appeared from the video that Wright was making an attempt to flee.

    The officer whose camera footage was released is heard warning Wright that she is going to use her Taser on him, and repeatedly shouting, "Taser! Taser! Taser!"

    ​The cop, since identified as Kimberly A. Potter, whose career with the Brooklyn Center Police Department has spanned more than 25 years, according to the Star Tribune, is then heard exclaiming, "Holy sh*t! I just shot him."

    Then Wright drive away, only to crash the vehicle several blocks away and die at the scene from a gunshot wound to the chest, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s office said in a statement.

    Gannon insisted on Monday that body-worn camera footage led him to surmise the shooting was accidental and that the officer's actions prior to the taser mishap were consistent with the department's training on Tasers.

    The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said Monday night that Potter is on standard administrative leave.

    People gather before curfew holding pictures of Daunte Wright along with Black Lives Matter signs to protest his death by a police officer in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota on April 12, 2021.
    © AFP 2021 / KEREM YUCEL
    People gather before curfew holding pictures of Daunte Wright along with Black Lives Matter signs to protest his death by a police officer in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota on April 12, 2021.

     

    The current developments come nearly a year after the death of another unarmed black man, George Floyd, after he was arrested outside a Minneapolis shop, where he was accused of using a counterfeit $20 bill.

    A viral video had shown a white police officer, Derek Chauvin, kneeling on Floyd's neck for over eight minutes, despite the latter's pleas that he could not breathe. Floyd died in a local hospital the same day.
    The trial of Derek Chauvin is currently ongoing.

     

    Related:

    Families of Late Daunte Wright, George Floyd Speak to Press as New Wave of Riots Hit US Cities
    Riots Sweep Minnesota, Protesters Clash With Police After Killing of Black Man Daunte Wright - Video
    Brooklyn Center Mayor Fires City Manager After Fatal Shooting of Daunte Wright
    New Wave of Violent Protests Breaks Out in Minnesota After Killing of Black Man Daunte Wright
    Minnesota Police Chief, Officer Who Fatally Shot Daunte Wright During Traffic Stop Resign
    Tags:
    Minneapolis Police, Minneapolis, George Floyd killing, George Floyd
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Protesters gesture as they gather at the gate of the Brooklyn Center Police Department a day after Daunte Wright was shot and killed by a police officer, in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, US, 12 April 2021.
    New Wave of Violent Protests Breaks Out in Minnesota After Killing of Black Man Daunte Wright
    Never Gonna Give You Up
    Never Gonna Give You Up
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse