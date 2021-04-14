Police in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, Use Stun Grenades, Gas to Disperse Protesters - Videos

Earlier, the Minnesota police said that a police officer confused her handgun for a Taser and shot dead Daunte Wright, who escaped from the hands of law enforcement officers during his arrest. The death of the Black American sparked protests that have continued for the third evening in a row.
Law enforcement officers used megaphones to urge protesters to clear the area and gradually pushed them back. Police officers managed to clear the space in front of the police station. The Sputnik correspondent saw a protester being arrested.
Earlier, Mayor Mike Elliott said that some individuals from outside of Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, may be planning to infiltrate peaceful demonstrations in the city to cause mayhem in light of Wright's death.
Wright was killed during a traffic stop on Sunday by police officer Kim Potter who claims to have accidentally drawn and discharged a handgun instead of a taser. The shooting came nearly a year after the killing of George Floyd, another unarmed Black man who died in the state after a white police officer knelt on his neck. The trial of that officer, Derek Chauvin, is underway.
All comments
Show new comments (0)