Register
01:45 GMT14 April 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Brooke Rollins, Assistant to the President and Director of the White House Domestic Policy Council, speaks during a Life is Winning event in the South Court Auditorium on the White House complex in Washington, Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020.

    Group of Trump's Former Top Staff Members Launch America First Policy Institute Think Tank

    © AP Photo / Susan Walsh
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 03
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/0e/1082623580_0:0:3072:1728_1200x675_80_0_0_37abe444922034cae65723fdc6f25b07.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202104141082623391-group-of-trumps-former-top-staff-members-launch-america-first-policy-institute-think-tank/

    According to an Axios report, the organization expects to take a large office space near the US Capitol in the coming months as a sign that it will fight to be a muscular, well-heeled nucleus of conservatism's future. It also plans to open offices in Fort Worth, Texas, Miami and New York.

    Former Trump administration officials opened the America First Policy Institute on Tuesday, a nonprofit affiliated with the former president, nearly three months after he left office.

    “The America First Policy Institute is launching to continue the transformative changes that happened over the last four years,” sBrooke Rollins, who served as head of the Domestic Policy Council in the previous administration, now president and CEO of the group, said in its launch video. "We know what the insider approach is; it’s failure. It’s the outsider approach that wins and we saw it first hand."
    According to the institute's website, the team consists of 35 members, including some of Trump's senior staff and cabinet members. 

    Linda McMahon, who rose to prominence as a pro-wrestling entrepreneur before joining Trump's cabinet as the administrator of the Small Business Administration, is the board chair. Larry Kudlow, Trump's economic advisor and former CNBC host who is now a Fox Business host, is the vice-chair. 

    Former Energy Secretary Rick Perry, who runs the Center for Energy Independence, and Trump's spiritual advisor Paula White, who runs the Center for American Values, are among the Trump administration alumni involved.

    Former Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe will chair the group's national security section, which will also include Army Lt. Gen. Keith Kellogg, a former national security advisor to former Vice President Mike Pence.

    Stephen Miller, a policy advisor to Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, speaks during a rally in Spokane, Wash., Saturday, May 7, 2016.
    © AP Photo / Ted S. Warren
    Former Trump Aide Launches America First Legal Group to Combat Biden Administration Policies
    Axios reported that among the members will also be the former president's daughter Ivanka Trump together with her husband Jared Kushner, working as informal advisors. AFPI, with a first-year budget of $20 million, is Trump's largest outside group to date, according to the report. 

    Rollins reportedly told the outlet the group wants to be "dreamers and... risk-takers," after she met with Trump at Mar-a-Lago last week to update him on the group's plans. She also said she hopes the institute's budget in 2022 will double and reach $40 million.

    "Jobs first," "opportunity first," "security first," "freedom first," and "innovation first" are among the nonprofit's "priorities" on its website.

    Related:

    Trump's Top Diplomat Mike Pompeo Hired as Fox News Contributor
    Dennis Rodman Reveals He Once Asked Ivanka Trump Out on a Date and it Didn’t End Well
    Trump Pledges GOP Will Reclaim House and Senate in 2022 Midterms, 'Win the White House' in 2024
    'Fake News CNN': Trump Refutes Reports Gaetz Asked for Meeting With Him and Was Denied
    Tags:
    conservative values, conservatives, think-tank, Larry Kudlow, Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner, Trump administration, administration, US administration, Trump, USA, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Protesters gesture as they gather at the gate of the Brooklyn Center Police Department a day after Daunte Wright was shot and killed by a police officer, in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, US, 12 April 2021.
    New Wave of Violent Protests Breaks Out in Minnesota After Killing of Black Man Daunte Wright
    Never Gonna Give You Up
    Never Gonna Give You Up
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse