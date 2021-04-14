Group of Trump's Former Top Staff Members Launch America First Policy Institute Think Tank

Former Trump administration officials opened the America First Policy Institute on Tuesday, a nonprofit affiliated with the former president, nearly three months after he left office.
“The America First Policy Institute is launching to continue the transformative changes that happened over the last four years,” sBrooke Rollins, who served as head of the Domestic Policy Council in the previous administration, now president and CEO of the group, said in its launch video. "We know what the insider approach is; it’s failure. It’s the outsider approach that wins and we saw it first hand."
“America is a place where ordinary people can truly do extraordinary things.” - Brooke Rollins #AmericaFIRST https://t.co/hSwfigJnxm pic.twitter.com/t4uM9Af7VM— America First Policy Institute (@A1Policy) April 13, 2021
According to the institute's website, the team consists of 35 members, including some of Trump's senior staff and cabinet members.
Linda McMahon, who rose to prominence as a pro-wrestling entrepreneur before joining Trump's cabinet as the administrator of the Small Business Administration, is the board chair. Larry Kudlow, Trump's economic advisor and former CNBC host who is now a Fox Business host, is the vice-chair.
Former Energy Secretary Rick Perry, who runs the Center for Energy Independence, and Trump's spiritual advisor Paula White, who runs the Center for American Values, are among the Trump administration alumni involved.
Former Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe will chair the group's national security section, which will also include Army Lt. Gen. Keith Kellogg, a former national security advisor to former Vice President Mike Pence.
Rollins reportedly told the outlet the group wants to be "dreamers and... risk-takers," after she met with Trump at Mar-a-Lago last week to update him on the group's plans. She also said she hopes the institute's budget in 2022 will double and reach $40 million.
"Jobs first," "opportunity first," "security first," "freedom first," and "innovation first" are among the nonprofit's "priorities" on its website.
All comments
Show new comments (0)