22:41 GMT13 April 2021
    President Donald Trump speaks before boarding Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021.

    Trump Blames Biden for J&J COVID-19 Vaccine Administration Halt, Says FDA in Cahoots With Pfizer

    Following news of six individuals developing rare blood clots, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Tuesday recommended that states halt delivery of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. More than 6.8 million one-dose vaccines have been administered so far, according to media reports.

    Former US President Donald Trump slammed the Joe Biden administration for conspiring with Pfizer, claiming that the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine was halted amid the news of it causing rare clotting problems because of an alleged political ploy.

    According to the CDC, one of the six recorded cases resulted in death and another in serious condition. However, Trump claims the FDA's halt is proof of the agency's alleged collusion with Pfizer.

    "The Biden Administration did a terrible disservice to people throughout the world by allowing the FDA and CDC to call a "pause" in the use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine. [...] The people who have already taken the vaccine will be up in arms, and perhaps all of this was done for politics or perhaps it's the FDA's love for Pfizer," he wrote in a statement on Tuesday.

    "Remember, it was the FDA working with Pfizer, who announced the vaccine approval two days before the 2020 Presidential Election," Trump said. "They didn't like me very much because I pushed them extremely hard."

    A nurse draws from a vial of Johnson & Johnson coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine, in Los Angeles, California, U.S., March 25, 2021. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson/File Photo
    LUCY NICHOLSON
    US Recommends 'Pausing' J&J COVID-19 Vaccine as One Blood Clot-Related Death Confirmed
    "The FDA, especially with long-time bureaucrats within, has to be controlled. They should not be able to do such damage for possibly political reasons, or maybe because their friends at Pfizer have suggested it. They'll do things like this to make themselves look important," he continued.

    If it hadn't been for his badgering, US pharmaceutical and biotech firms would not have created a coronavirus vaccine for another 3-5 years, according to the former president, since "It takes them years to act!"

    Trump's comment follows his previous remarks said last week in which he slammed top immunologist Anthony Fauci, who led the White House coronavirus response under President Trump and is now in the Biden administration.

    Fauci is "so full of crap," Trump said during a fundraiser at his Mar-a-Lago resort on Saturday, claiming he wants the US residents to wear five masks. The former president also reportedly blasted Fauci yet again for his weak throw at a baseball game last month.

    Earlier, Trump claimed Pfizer deliberately waited until after the election to reveal their vaccine breakthrough, which included data showing it is more than 90% successful.

