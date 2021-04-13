Minnesota Officer Who Fatally Shot Daunte Wright During Traffic Stop Resigns

Earlier, Officer Kim Potter was identified as the Brooklyn Center Police Department (BCPD) official who fatally shot local resident Daunte Wright during a traffic stop on Sunday. Officials later indicated that Potter had meant to discharge her stun gun, not her department-issued firearm.

Brooklyn Center Mayor Mike Elliot announced during a Tuesday news conference that both BCPD Police Chief Tim Gannon and Potter resigned from the police force effective immediately.

Potter's resignation letter, which was submitted at approximately 9:56 a.m. local time, was addressed to both Brooklyn Center Mayor Mike Elliot, acting City Manager Reggie Edwards and Police Chief Tim Gannon.

"I have loved every minute of being a police officer and serving this community to the best of my ability, but I believe it is in the best interest of the community, the department, and my fellow officers if I resign immediately," Potter's brief letter states.

Elliot later revealed during a public address with reporters that Gannon had followed Potter and submitted his own resignation letter as well. The city mayor remarked that he "was just informed less than half an hour ago" about Gannon's departure from the force.

At present, Tony Gruenig, who has been with the BCPD for about 19 years, will serve as the force's acting chief.

Touching on Potter's unexpected resignation, Elliot told reporters that "we did not ask her to resign, that was a decision she made." He added, "I do not know if she got wind of an impending termination or not."

