Register
08:53 GMT13 April 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley arrives in Juba, South Sudan, Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2017.

    Nikki Haley Vows to Support Donald Trump in 2024 if He Announces His Bid, Won’t Run Against Him

    © AP Photo
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 01
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105854/22/1058542299_0:403:5876:3709_1200x675_80_0_0_69b742358aac4c564df3dd4b2a36dce7.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202104131082614780-nikki-haley-vows-to-support-donald-trump-in-2024-if-he-announces-his-bid-wont-run-against-him/

    Haley has previously criticized the former president for being “badly wrong with his words” during the 6 January rally that preceded the Capitol violence and said that Trump “let down” the Republican Party.

    Former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley said she would not run for the presidency in 2024 if Donald Trump decides to run, adding that she would support the former president if he decided to do so.

    “I would not run if President Trump ran and I would talk to him about it,” Haley told the Associated Press. “That’s something that we will have a conversation about at some point, if that decision is something that has to be made. But yeah, I would, absolutely.”

    Haley, who served in the Trump administration as the United States' ambassador to the United Nations from 2017 to 2018, said she last had a conversation with Trump after the election but before the 6 January Capitol events.

    US Ambassador to the UN and UN security council president, Nikki Haley speaks during an United Nations Security Council meeting on Syria, at the UN headquarters in New York
    © AFP 2021 / Jewel SAMAD
    Nikki Haley: Biden’s ‘Weak Leadership’ on China Will Have ‘Disastrous Effect’ on US

    “I had a great working relationship with him, I appreciated the way he let me do my job,” Haley said. “I thought we did some fantastically great foreign policy things together. Look, I just want to keep building on what we accomplished and not watch it get torn down,” she added.

    Trump played with the idea of running again, teasing his supporters at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando in late February that he may "beat them (the Democrats) a third time".

    The former US President has repeatedly rejected Democratic candidate Joe Biden's win in the 3 November 2020 presidential election, which Trump claimed was the most corrupt vote in American history.

    President-elect Donald Trump gives a thumbs up the the media at the clubhouse of Trump National Golf Club November 20, 2016 in Bedminster, New Jersey
    © AFP 2021 / Don EMMERT
    Trump May ‘Pretend’ to Run in 2024 Race to Cash In on Election Fundraising, Says Niece
    Trump was accused of “inciting an insurrection” and impeached by the US House of Representatives after the 6 January “Stop the Steal” rally in Washington in his support spiralled out of control and morphed into a riot that left 5 people dead, with dozens of people breaking into the Capitol building. Trump was later acquitted by the US Senate.

    The former US president, who called on supporters to oppose Joe Biden's nomination “peacefully” during the rally, denied any responsibility for the protests, saying that what he said was “totally appropriate”.

    Tags:
    Nikki Haley, Joe Biden, Donald Trump, 2024 US Presidential Elections, US Election 2020, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin getting ready for the historic launch inside Vostok-1. It was launched from the Baikonur Cosmodrome on 12 April 1961.
    Yuri Gagarin: 60th Anniversary of the First Manned Spaceflight in History
    Memeified Success
    Memeified Success
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse