Nikki Haley Vows to Support Donald Trump in 2024 if He Announces His Bid, Won’t Run Against Him

Haley has previously criticized the former president for being “badly wrong with his words” during the 6 January rally that preceded the Capitol violence and said that Trump “let down” the Republican Party.

Former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley said she would not run for the presidency in 2024 if Donald Trump decides to run, adding that she would support the former president if he decided to do so.

“I would not run if President Trump ran and I would talk to him about it,” Haley told the Associated Press. “That’s something that we will have a conversation about at some point, if that decision is something that has to be made. But yeah, I would, absolutely.”

Haley, who served in the Trump administration as the United States' ambassador to the United Nations from 2017 to 2018, said she last had a conversation with Trump after the election but before the 6 January Capitol events.

“I had a great working relationship with him, I appreciated the way he let me do my job,” Haley said. “I thought we did some fantastically great foreign policy things together. Look, I just want to keep building on what we accomplished and not watch it get torn down,” she added.

Trump played with the idea of running again, teasing his supporters at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando in late February that he may "beat them (the Democrats) a third time".

The former US President has repeatedly rejected Democratic candidate Joe Biden's win in the 3 November 2020 presidential election, which Trump claimed was the most corrupt vote in American history.

Trump was accused of “inciting an insurrection” and impeached by the US House of Representatives after the 6 January “Stop the Steal” rally in Washington in his support spiralled out of control and morphed into a riot that left 5 people dead, with dozens of people breaking into the Capitol building. Trump was later acquitted by the US Senate.

The former US president, who called on supporters to oppose Joe Biden's nomination “peacefully” during the rally, denied any responsibility for the protests, saying that what he said was “totally appropriate”.