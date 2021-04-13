Brooklyn Center Mayor Fires City Manager After Fatal Shooting of Daunte Wright

The Mayor of Brooklyn Center Mike Elliott has fired city manager Curt Boganey in the wake of Daunte Wright's fatal shooting by city police.

Effective immediately our city manager has been relieved of his duties, and the deputy city manager will be assuming his duties moving forward. I will continue to work my hardest to ensure good leadership at all levels of our city government. — Mayor Mike Elliott (@mayor_elliott) April 12, 2021

​Earlier, a press conference was held with the participation of Boganey as a representative of the city administration. The journalists asked to reveal the identity of the shooter, but he refused. Boganey noted that he would not instruct the chief of police to reveal the name of this officer during the press conference, because it is "inappropriate". According to CNN, some participants in the meeting accused the official of sympathising with the police officer, not the victim.

The fatal shooting of Wright during an attempt to restrain him sparked nightly clashes between hundreds of protesters and police officers, forcing the authorities to deploy National Guard units and impose a curfew in Brooklyn Center, a city adjacent to Minneapolis.

According to Brooklyn Center Police Chief Tim Gannon, the officer who shot Wright accidentally fired a gun instead of a Taser on Sunday. Speaking at a Monday press conference, where body-camera footage of the shooting was released, Gannon said that the "very senior officer" was unaware that the shooter had pulled a handgun during the arrest.

The police officer has been placed on administrative leave.