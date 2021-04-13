Tennessee High School Shooting: What Is Known So Far

Here is what is currently known so far about the student and officer-involved shooting at the Austin-East Magnet High School in Knoxville in the US state of Tennessee.
- The Knoxville Police Department stated that officers responded to a report of a "male subject who was possibly armed in the school" at around 3:15 pm local time.
- According to the authorities, the suspect was found in a school restroom, "they ordered him out, but he refused to comply." As officers approached the suspect, "shots were fired."
- The suspect reportedly hit one of the officers when firing, and the other officer returned fire, eventually killing the individual at the sсene.
- The purported shooter was declared to be a student at the high school, although the authorities did not immediately provide any further details on his identity. The motive behind the shooting is unknown at the moment.
- The policeman, who has not been named, is at the hospital. He is conscious and expected to survive. He was shot in the upper leg at least once, and is currently "in serious condition".
- The governor of Tennessee, Bill Lee, said he was informed about the incident, and urged the people to "pray for that situation."
- No other students or staff members suffered in the incident, according to officials. All students who were not involved were sent home.
- The investigation into the shooting incident is ongoing and is led by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.
