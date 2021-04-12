Register
22:06 GMT12 April 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz delivers his third State of the State address Sunday, March 28, 2021 from his old classroom at Mankato West High School in Mankato, Minn.

    Minnesota GOP Slam Governor Walz's Comments on Daunte Wright Police Killing

    © AP Photo / Glen Stubbe
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 11
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/0c/1082610337_0:105:3072:1833_1200x675_80_0_0_89518d2dcd95a659fb49f47fcbb2e415.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202104121082609856-minnesota-gop-slam-governor-walzs-comments-on-daunte-wright-police-killing/

    Tensions are running high in Minnesota as Derek Chauvin's trial, in which he is charged with killing Black man George Floyd in late May 2020, enters its third week on Monday in Minneapolis. Added to this was the killing of 20-year-old Dante Wright, also a Black citizen, by a police officer.

    Republicans of the US state of Minnesota chastised Democrat Governor Tim Walz for appearing to blame law enforcement for the death of Daunte Wright before the investigation was completed.

    The governor took it to Twitter on Sunday with his statement regarding the events and the public outrage that followed. In the statement, Walz said that he was "closely" monitoring the situation, and he and his wife "are praying for Daunte Wright’s family as our state mourns another life of a Black man taken by law enforcement."

    ​Shortly after Waltz was accused by the Minnesota GOP of "casting blame perpetuating a narrative of an unknown situation," adding that the governor should have not "fan the flames in challenging times".

    Demonstrators stand on a police vehicle during a protest after police allegedly shot and killed a man, who local media report is identified by the victim's mother as Daunte Wright, in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, U.S.
    © REUTERS / NICHOLAS PFOSI
    'Accidental Discharge': Minnesota Cop Who Killed Daunte Wright Meant to Use Taser, Police Say
    "A Governor's responsibility is minimize turmoil, not fan the flames in challenging times," the party chairwoman Jennifer Carnahan said in a statement released on Monday. "We pray for the family and friends of Daunte Wright, and hope for a expediency in the investigation process. For a Governor to lead by casting blame and perpetuating a narrative of an unknown situation is not only irresponsible, it's conduct unbecoming a Governor. We call on Governor Tim Walz to censure himself if he is not able to practice the discipline needed to lead our state in a way that helps us move forward together."

    The Republicans of Saint Paul, Minnesota, also expressed their discontent with Walz's remarks, noting that he should have waited until the investigation was over before making a statement.

    "Governor, your words fuel fire for protesters. You of all people should know to wait until the [Department of Public Safety Bureau of Criminal Apprehension] finish their investigation. In your tweet, you should have stopped after the words, 'praying for Duante [sic] Wright’s family.' Everything after that was inappropriate," the organization wrote on Twitter.

    ​Some social media users also called on the governor and others to wait until the investigation is complete and not to jump to conclusions about the cause of the killing.

    ​After 20-year-old African American Daunte Wright was shot by a police officer during a traffic stop in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, just 10 miles from where Derek Chauvin had George Floyd pinned to the pavement last May, Minneapolis erupted in looting and violent riots late Sunday. The police had to use tear gas to disperse the protesters.

    According to media reports, Wright's identity and race were not immediately revealed by Brooklyn Center Police. Officers stopped a person just before 2 pm on Sunday, the statement from Brooklyn Center Police said. Police attempted to apprehend the driver after discovering he had an outstanding warrant, but the driver, however, re-entered the car and sped away. The driver was hit by a bullet fired by an officer. According to police, the car traveled several blocks before colliding with another vehicle. A female passenger suffered injuries that were not life-threatening.

    More National Guard members will be deployed in Minneapolis and Brooklyn Center, according to media reports, citing Minnesota Department of Public Safety Commissioner John Harrington.

    The Brooklyn Center Police Department said it had requested an investigation from the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension. Body cameras were presumably worn by police officers, and dash cameras are believed to have been turned on during the incident.

    Related:

    What Killed Floyd? Lawyer Plays 30-Sec Video Showing Chauvin Knelt on Black Man's Shoulder Blade
    Do You Believe in Tweets After Tweets? Cher Apologises Again After Saying She Could’ve Helped Floyd
    Police Actions Are Main Cause of George Floyd's Death, Forensic Expert Says
    Medical Experts Disagree on Possible Causes of Floyd's Death, Point Finger at Chauvin
    Biden Says No Justification for Looting, Violence After Police Killing in Minnesota
    Tags:
    GOP, Republicans, Governor, police, police, Minnesota
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin getting ready for the historic launch inside Vostok-1. It was launched from the Baikonur Cosmodrome on 12 April 1961.
    Yuri Gagarin: 60th Anniversary of the First Manned Spaceflight in History
    Memeified Success
    Memeified Success
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse