Two-Year-Old in Critical Condition After Seattle Shooting - Police

The child and two adult men were taken to the hospital after the Sunday shooting in Seattle’s Central District; the two-year-old is in critical condition, Seattle police spokesperson Detective Valerie Carson said, cited by The Seattle Times.
The shooting occurred at around 3:22 p.m., local time, on Sunday (22:22 GMT) at 23rd Avenue South and South Jackson Street in Seattle’s Central District, according to police.
KIRO-TV reported earlier on Sunday that four people had been injured in the shooting. A third injured man was at a hospital in satisfactory condition.
No other details on the shooting have been released by police.
All comments
Show new comments (0)