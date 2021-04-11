BLM Co-Founder Under Fire On Reports She Bought Home Worth $1.4 Million

In February Patrisse Khan-Cullors told media that the Black Lives Matter movement received $90 million in donations in 2020 after huge protests against racial discrimination and police brutality in the United States. Leaders of BLM did not specify which companies and donors sent money to the organisation.

Co-founder of the Black Lives Matter movement, Patrisse Khan-Cullors, is under fire after it was reported that she has bought a $1.4 million mansion in Topanga Canyon, California. According to news website Dirt, which cites public records, the 2,370-square-foot property features "soaring ceilings, skylights and plenty of windows". This is the fourth luxury mansion in the US the activist has bought in the past five years.

According to the New York Post, in 2016 Khan-Cullors bought a three-bedroom home in Inglewood, California for $510,000 and in 2018 she bought a four-bedroom house worth $590,000 in south Los Angeles. Later the price of the house rose to $720,000. Last year the activist bought a three-bedroom house with an airplane hangar for $415,000.

The tabloid writes that Khan-Cullors and her partner, Toronto, Canada-born Janaya Khan - who is co-founder of the Black Lives Movement in Canada - also wanted to buy an exclusive property in the Bahamas, where stars such as golfer Tiger Woods and singer Justin Timberlake have a home.

The revelation that Khan-Cullors has bought another expensive home raised eyebrows among her fellow activists. Hawk Newsome, the head of Black Lives Matter Greater New York City, has called for an investigation to find out how the organisation spends its money.

"If you go around calling yourself a socialist, you have to ask how much of her own personal money is going to charitable causes. It’s really sad because it makes people doubt the validity of the movement and overlook the fact that it’s the people that carry this movement," Newsome said.

Who is Patrisse Khan-Cullors?

Khan-Cullors first came to people's notice in 2013 after she and fellow activists Opal Tometi and Alicia Garza started a hashtag #BlackLivesMatter to protest against the acquittal of Hispanic American George Zimmerman who had fatally shot black 17-year-old, Trayvon Martin, during a physical altercation in 2012 in Sanford, Florida. The movement put the spotlight on high-profile cases of African-Americans who were killed by police.

The slogan Black Lives Matter and the movement, which professes to be Marxist, became world famous after the death of George Floyd, an African-American man, who died at the hands of a white police officer. His case sparked the biggest public protests in the United States of African-American activist Martin Luther King Jr with up to 26 million people participating in demonstrations across the country.

In 2018 Khan-Cullors released a book called "When They Call You a Terrorist: A Black Lives Matter Memoir", which ranked 12th on the New York Times Best Seller List.

Last October she signed a multi-year deal with Warner Bros. to produce content for "black voices who have been historically marginalised". It is not known how much money she was paid for the memoir and the contract with Warner Bros.