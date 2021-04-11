Evacuation Ordered as Armed Man Barricades Himself, Opens Fire in Luxurious Hotel in Hawaii

The Kahala Hotel & Resort in Honolulu, Hawaii was forced to go into lockdown on Saturday night after an armed man fired shots at security staff through the door of his hotel room, the police said as quoted by local media.
At about 6 p.m. local time, the man used his firearm, prompting the police to usher the guests into the ballroom and evacuate the lodgers from the fourth floor, where the shooter was staying.
The man, who was reportedly a Navy member from Oahu, barricaded himself in the room. He fired several other rounds, but nobody was injured.
"We're just waiting for the suspect to give up", Police Capt. Brian Lynch told reporters.
The motives of the shooter are unclear at present. He was reportedly staying with his family, but they are not in the room with him and are unharmed and assisting the police.
