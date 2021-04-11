One Dead, Three Injured in Missouri Convenience Store Shooting - Reports

According to WIS TV, the shooting occurred early on Saturday morning at the Snappy Mart convenience store in Koshkonong, a town near the Arkansas border.
According to Sgt. Jeff Kinder with the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the victim who died lived out of state; one of the injured people also lived out of state. Kinder said, cited by WIS TV, that the three injured in the shooting are in critical condition at a Springfield hospital.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol confirmed to The Hill that one 28-year-old suspect was in custody for the shooting.
According to WIS TV, investigators say there is a connection between the shooter and at least one of the victims.
