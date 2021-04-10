Three Children Found Dead in LA, Police Ask Public Help in Locating 'Person of Interest'

Three children were found dead in the Reseda neighbourhood of Los Angeles, California, the Los Angeles Police Department said on Saturday, with media reports suggesting that the kids were stabbed to death.
All deceased children appear to be under the age of 5, with the cause of death yet to be determined. Earlier, reports by FOX 11 suggested that bodies of three "toddlers under the age of 3" who were stabbed to death were discovered on scene after police officers arrived.
The motive of the suspect also remains unclear. The police shared details on "the person of interest", a female Hispanic 30 years old named Liliana Carrillo. According to the information received by the police, she committed a carjacking in the Bakersfield area and might be driving in a stolen Silver Toyota pickup.
The cause of death has yet to be determined, as well as a motive. At this time we are asking for the public's help in locating a person of interest in this case, a female Hispanic 30 years old named Liliana Carrillo. pic.twitter.com/cbwPSuldvh— LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) April 10, 2021
The Los Angeles Police Department received reports of possible stabbing at around 9:30 a.m., local time. All three children were pronounced deceased by the LA City Fire Department personnel at scene.
There were no additional immediate details available.
