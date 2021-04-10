Register
21:09 GMT10 April 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, answers a question as he holds a town hall meeting, Thursday, July 6, 2017, in Austin, Texas

    Ted Cruz Mocks John Boehner's 'Drunken, Bloviated Scorn' in Two Republicans' New War of Words

    © AP Photo / Eric Gay
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105731/23/1057312369_0:145:4500:2677_1200x675_80_0_0_5ad71ed44c0af98e6f0b3b36ffeea43a.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202104101082593645-ted-cruz-mocks-john-boehners-drunken-bloviated-scorn-in-two-republicans-new-war-of-words/

    The two Republicans, Ted Cruz and John Boehner, who served in top House roles from 2011 until 2015, have often locked horns while working together in DC.

    Texas Senator Ted Cruz lashed out at ex-House Speaker John Boehner, tweeting that he personally “wears with pride his drunken, bloviated scorn”.

    “Please don't cry”, he added, taking a jibe at Boehner's reputation for becoming overly emotional when he served in the House.

    Cruz’s remarks came in response to a clip from a new CBS News interview, due to be aired on Sunday, which the Texas congressman shared alongside his comments.

    In the sit-down, Boehner tells host John Dickerson that he doesn't like to “beat anyone up” except for “that jerk” Cruz. 

    “Perfect symbol, you know, of getting elected, making a lot of noise, draw a lot of attention to yourself, raise a lot of money, which means you're gonna go make more noise, raise more money”, Boehner said.

    Boehner, who served as the Representative for Ohio's 8th congressional district until 2015 and was US Speaker of the House from 2011 to 2015, then sent a jab toward Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan, saying “he never saw a guy who spent more time tearing things apart - never building anything, never puttin' anything together”.

    Boehner refers to the two Republican lawmakers, both devoted Donald Trump allies, as “political terrorists”, implying that they are, in part, responsible for the January 6 Capitol riot.

    Texas Senator Ted Cruz and other members of a Republican delegation attend a press conference after a tour around a section of the U.S.-Mexico border on a Texas Highway Patrol vessel in Mission, Texas, U.S., March 26, 2021.
    © REUTERS / GO NAKAMURA
    Ted Cruz Blames Biden for 'Manmade Humanitarian Disaster' at US Southern Border
    The fiery exchange is just the latest verbal spat between Boehner and Cruz, who, within the ranks of the Republican party, have been at odds for many years.

    In February, Axios reported, citing sources, that Boehner had gone off script while recording the audio version of his new memoir, ostensibly dropping:

    “Oh, and Ted Cruz, go f**k yourself”.

    Cruz tweeted back at Boehner the following day during the Conservative Political Action Conference in Florida, eagerly mocking him:

    “John Boehner made some news. He suggested that I do something that was anatomically impossible”.

    “To which my response was, 'Who's John Boehner?'' Cruz told the gathering.

    The two locked horns in 2016, after Boehner called Cruz “Lucifer in the flesh” saying that he had “never worked with a more miserable son of a b**ch in my life”.

    Cruz in response, said he doesn't “know the man” but suggested that Boehner had shown his “inner-Trump” through his comments.

    Related:

    'Anatomically Impossible': Ted Cruz Claps Back After John Boehner Tells Him 'Go F**k Yourself'
    Cruz Drops Hold on Biden’s CIA Pick as Blinken Threatens Nord Stream 2 With New Sanctions
    Ted Cruz Blames Biden for 'Manmade Humanitarian Disaster' at US Southern Border
    Tags:
    John Boehner, US House, US, mocking, Ted Cruz
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Prince Philip: a Life in Pictures of Britain's Longest-Serving Royal Consort
    Prince Philip: a Life in Pictures of Britain's Longest-Serving Royal Consort
    Memeified Success
    Memeified Success
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse