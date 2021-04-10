Register
16:36 GMT10 April 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    US Border Patrol agent

    House Minority Whip Calls Situation on US-Mexico Border 'International Disgrace' for US

    © AP Photo / Gregory Bull
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    120
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107039/39/1070393975_0:217:4559:2782_1200x675_80_0_0_c20b35f622f1fd67f6a86277b0e3648e.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202104101082592645-house-minority-whip-calls-situation-on-us-mexico-border-international-disgrace-for-us/

    Despite the Border Patrol being overwhelmed and the detention facilities overcrowded as a result of the influx of migrants trying to make it to the US, neither the president, nor vice president whom POTUS appointed to solve the immigration "crisis," have so far visited the border to assess the situation firsthand.

    US House GOP Whip Steve Scalise has condemned the situation developing on the country's border with Mexico following his trip there.

    "It's a humanitarian crisis. It's an international disgrace on the southern border," Scalise said in his interview with Newsweek.

    The Republican whip said he was "alarmed" and shocked by what he saw during his visit to the border this week alongside several other GOP Congresspeople – Rodney Davis, Michael McCaul, Devin Nunes, Richard Hudson, French Hill, Bob Latta, Nicole Malliotakis, Steve Stivers, Ann Wagner, and Steve Womack.

    Scalise and his fellow GOP members witnessed children five at a time trying to cross the border illegally in boats before being caught by the authorities and put in cramped detention facilities like "sardines." The Border Patrol agents were "overwhelmed," he said.

    Biden, Harris Still Not Planning to Visit the Border

    The surge in migrants that started soon after Joe Biden's inauguration has attracted the attention of both the media and Republican Party – politicians from the latter have already undertaken several trips to the southern border to assess the situation.

    However, the Democrat POTUS has so far avoided making the trip himself with the White House refusing to call the situation on the border a "crisis." He also has no plans to journey to the south in the immediate future, according to his official schedule. Scalise and other Republicans have condemned him as a result.

    "The president needs to come see this. When there is a national crisis anywhere in the country, the president has a responsibility to go and see for themselves what is happening," Scalise said.
    U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris‬ smiles after delivering a keynote address to the House Democratic Caucus virtually on camera from the Eisenhower Executive Office Building at the White House in Washington, U.S. March 2, 2021
    © REUTERS / JONATHAN ERNST
    What's So Funny? Shock and Embarrassment After Kamala Harris 'Laughed Off' Border Crisis Question

    Instead of travelling to the border, Biden has sent White House officials to evaluate the situation. He also appointed Vice President Kamala Harris to tackle the issue, however, not only she also avoided making the trip, but also laughed off questions asking if she's planning to do so.

    Related:

    VP Harris Hasn't Held News Conference Since Being Tapped to Address Root Causes of US Border Crisis
    Ex-US Border Official Expects Biden-Spurred Immigration Crisis to Get Even Worse
    She Got a Snack: Twitter Afire After Psaki Explains Why VP Harris Visited Chicago Amid Border Crisis
    Nearly 19,000 Unaccompanied Minors Stopped at US-Mexico Border in March Amid Booming Crisis
    White House's Southwest Border Czar to Step Down as Migrant Crisis Persists
    Biden May Reportedly Restart Trump’s Border Wall Project to ‘Plug in the Gaps’ Amid Migrant Crisis
    Tags:
    US-Mexico border, Kamala Harris, Joe Biden, immigration, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Prince Philip: a Life in Pictures of Britain's Longest-Serving Royal Consort
    Prince Philip: a Life in Pictures of Britain's Longest-Serving Royal Consort
    Memeified Success
    Memeified Success
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse