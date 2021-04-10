Register
01:32 GMT10 April 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at a COVID-19 testing site, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, outside Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla. First responders and people over 65 years-old began receiving the COVID-19 vaccine Wednesday during a trial run of the site which will open to seniors at a later date. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

    YouTube Pulls COVID-19 Roundtable Video Hosted by Florida Gov DeSantis for ‘Medical Misinformation’

    © AP Photo / Wilfredo Lee
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/02/1082525720_0:0:3072:1729_1200x675_80_0_0_43181c51b644730be427c4a15caffa0f.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202104101082588852-youtube-pulls-covid-19-roundtable-video-hosted-by-florida-gov-desantis-for-medical-misinformation/

    Since the early start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has faced ongoing criticism about his handling of the pandemic in his state. DeSantis has often fired back criticizing the way in which the US government has handled controlling the spread of the virus.

    In Tallahassee, Florida, last month, DeSantis held a public health roundtable where he invited a panel of scientists and researchers to weigh in on issues surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic. However, YouTube pulled the video on Wednesday for supposedly violating the social media platform’s standards on misinformation.

    In the video, the scientists rejected the steps taken by the US to try and control the virus, which included a discussion on the effectiveness of lockdowns and masks, contact tracing, the closing of schools and vaccine passports.

    “YouTube has clear policies around COVID-19 medical misinformation to support the health and safety of our users.” YouTube spokesperson Elena Hernandez said in a statement. “We removed AIER’s [American Institute for Economic Research] video because it included content that contradicts the consensus of local and global health authorities regarding the efficacy of masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19.”

    DeSantis’ press secretary, Cody McCloud, on Thursday called the move “another blatant example of Big Tech attempting to silence those who disagree with their woke corporate agenda.” According to NBC News, McCloud emphasized in his statement that public health policies need to include a variety of scientific and technical expertise and removal of the video represented a suppression of “productive dialogue of these complex issues.”

    The video, which is still available on the AIER website, involved scientists, majority of whom are responsible for the Great Barrington Declaration, a statement sponsored by AIER which opposes lockdowns and argues that society would build immunity if all but those over 70 “resume life as normal.”

    Many other leading scientists have denounced the Great Barrington Declaration as a “dangerous fallacy” unsupported by scientific evidence, and have accused those involved of “spreading public health misinformation.”

    However, according to Dr. Scott Atlas, a former Trump White House coronavirus advisor who participated in the discussion, “there’s no scientific rationale or logic to have children wear masks in school.” Attending the meeting as well, Dr. Jay Bhattacharya of Stanford University, agreed, saying that wearing a mask is “developmentally inappropriate and it just doesn’t help on the disease spread.”

    There are studies still being done to understand how mask mandates may affect people, especially children. Dr. Brett Enneking, a child psychologist at Riley’s Children’s Health, mentioned in an interview last July that while it is unsure what the effect a mask mandate has on children, we do know that “especially in early childhood” they use the entire face, including the mouth to get a “sense of what’s going on around them in terms of adults and other people in their environment as far as their emotions.” He goes on to say that many psychologists wonder when wearing masks “if it would affect child development.”

    However, those outraged over these claims appearing during the roundtable discussion argue that it goes against the recommendations of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), which has advised that children “age 2 and older should wear masks in public settings and when around people who don’t live in their household.”

    The Florida governor is among those who do not agree with many of the actions taken by the CDC during the pandemic. At a news conference on Thursday, DeSantis announced that he was filing a lawsuit against the federal government and the CDC to allow cruise ships to resume sailing after being shut down for over a year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

    The fact of the matter is there is a considerable lack of agreeability and compromise between political, scientific and federal officials when it comes to deciding what the best method is for tackling COVID-19, both nationally and globally, with fact-checking seeming to be the only option to disagree.

    Big Tech has already faced a lot of backlash over the issues of the spread of misinformation and disinformation on their platforms, with many CEOs being subjected to a line of questioning from lawmakers of Congress last month. This move by YouTube is only sure to once again bring into question the amount of power and control these companies are allowed to have over speech.

    Who are the scientists involved in DeSantis’ Roundtable Panel? 

    Dr. Scott Atlas, radiologist, political commentator, health care public advisor and former adviser on the Donald Trump administration’s White House Coronavirus Task Force. Known for his “herd immunity” theory and the belief that children do not transmit the COVID-19 virus, Atlas posted a letter in November 2020 announcing his resignation from his position at the White House. In his letter, he claimed that his “advice was always focused on minimizing all the harms from both the pandemic and the structural policies themselves, especially to the working class and the poor.”

    Professor Sunetra Gupta, British-Indian infectious disease epidemiologist and professor of theoretical epidemiology at the Department of Zoology, University of Oxford is one of the primary authors of The Great Barrington Declaration. She is a large critic of the lockdown approach believing that “we in the UK cannot afford lockdowns, nor indeed as indeed is the case most of the world.”

    Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, professor of medicine at Stanford University and research associate at the National Bureau of Economic Research with a focus on the epidemiology of COVID-19, co-authored the Great Barrington Declaration. His hope is that the declaration prompts a dialogue about the benefits and harms of public health interventions. He met with former President Trump’s health officials back in May 2020 to discuss the lockdown policy and propose a “focused protection” of people. He has written a paper on “The Futility of Contract Tracing,” calling the policy punitive.

    Dr. Martin Kulldorff, professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School, biostatistician and epidemiologist at the Brigham and Women’s Hospital who also co-authored the Great Barrington Declaration, has referred to the public health damage from the lockdown as the “biggest public health mistake or the biggest public health fiasco in history, unfortunately.”

    Related:

    Biden Announces All US Adults Will Be Eligible for COVID-19 Vaccine in Two Weeks
    One-Third of Former COVID-19 Patients Experience Mental Health Problems
    Twitter Explodes After Elon Musk Says He Supports 'COVID-19 Vaccines'
    Tags:
    disinformation, COVID-19, Florida, Ron DeSantis, YouTube, Big Tech
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Fashion designer Vivienne Westwood stands in a giant bird cage in protest against the extradition of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange to the US, outside the Old Bailey, in London, Tuesday, 21 July 2020.
    Anarchy in UK: Iconic Designer Vivienne Westwood Turns 80
    Memeified Success
    Memeified Success
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse