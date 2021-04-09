Register
16:07 GMT09 April 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    U.S. President Joe Biden speaks as he announces executive actions on gun violence prevention in the Rose Garden at the White House in Washington, U.S., April 8, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

    Biden to Create Commission to Study Need of Expanding US Supreme Court

    © REUTERS / KEVIN LAMARQUE
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 211
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/09/1082585967_0:38:2697:1555_1200x675_80_0_0_6efea5cf542979718b623145665d4577.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202104091082585557-biden-to-issue-order-creating-commission-to-study-need-of-expand-us-supreme-court/

    Republicans and former President Donald Trump repeatedly warned that the Democrats under Joe Biden might try to pack the US Supreme Court, which is heavily dominated by the GOP president's appointees at the moment.

    The White House has issued a statement saying that President Joe Biden plans to sign an executive order to create a dedicated commission that will examine reform of the US Supreme Court, such as changing the "length of service and turnover" of justices, the court’s case selection, and the prospects of changing the size of the top legal body.

    The Presidential Commission on the Supreme Court will comprise a "bipartisan group of experts", legal and other scholars, former federal judges and practitioners. The group will be co-chaired by former President Barack Obama's White House Counsel, Robert Bauer, and Cristina M. Rodríguez - a Yale Law School professor and former Deputy Assistant Attorney General at Department of Justice, also during Obama's tenure. 

    "To ensure that the Commission’s report is comprehensive and informed by a diverse spectrum of views, it will hold public meetings to hear the views of other experts, and groups and interested individuals with varied perspectives on the issues it will be examining", the statement added.

    According to the White House, the Presidential Commission will have around six months to come up with the report on the need for and legality of certain reforms of the US Supreme Court.

    Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) holds a face mask while participating in a news conference at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., October 20, 2020.
    © REUTERS / ERIN SCOTT
    US Senate Majority Leader McConnell Says Biden Court Reform Plan Means ‘He Is Open’ to Court-Packing

    The announcement of the plans to reform the US Supreme Court, potentially changing the composition and the size of the panel, comes months after warnings from the Republicans that their political opponents under Joe Biden might attempt to pack the top legal body. According to the GOP, the Democrats will try to narrow the present majority of Republican-appointed justices.

    Related:

    US Senate Majority Leader McConnell Says Biden Court Reform Plan Means ‘He Is Open’ to Court-Packing
    Threat to Pack Supreme Court May Be Enough to Stop Judicial Activism by GOP Justices, Prof Says
    Biden Dodges Question on Supreme Court Packing While Campaigning in Arizona
    80s Rewind: Watch Joe Biden Call Court-Packing ‘Terrible, Terrible Mistake to Make’
    Joe Biden Says Voters 'Don't Deserve' to Know His Stance on Supreme Court Packing
    Tags:
    Republicans, Democrats, Joe Biden, US Supreme Court, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Fashion designer Vivienne Westwood stands in a giant bird cage in protest against the extradition of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange to the US, outside the Old Bailey, in London, Tuesday, 21 July 2020.
    Anarchy in UK: Iconic Designer Vivienne Westwood Turns 80
    Memeified Success
    Memeified Success
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse