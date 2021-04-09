Register
00:50 GMT09 April 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE

    Biden Aides Reportedly Worked for Billion-Dollar 'Dark Money' Liberal Lobby Network

    © REUTERS / KEVIN LAMARQUE
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 11
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/08/1082574821_0:0:3064:1724_1200x675_80_0_0_4b4cb079980a83247f8fa46866f1229f.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202104091082574882-biden-aides-reportedly-worked-for-billion-dollar-dark-money-liberal-lobby-network/

    Demand Justice, an NGO that lobbies for changes to the US Supreme Court to ensure liberal policy, is claimed by some to be one branch of a huge "dark money" network that funneled tens of millions of dollars into PACs campaigning for Joe Biden's election in 2020.

    The US president's spokeswoman and judicial nominations point-woman both worked for a shadowy billion-dollar lobbying network, according to a report by Fox News.

    Jen Psaki and Paige Herwig previously worked for Demand Justice, a branch of the Sixteen Thirty Fund, one of four sister-organisations to Arabella Advisors. The network of non-profit groups raised $1.6 billion between 2013 and 2017 from donors whose names are confidential.

    Americans for Public Trust executive director Caitlin Sutherland told Fox News that Demand Justice uses that money to push for change in the judicial system, from the Supreme Court down.

    "They want to add seats to the Supreme Court, they want to add term limits for justices, they want to overhaul it and swing not just the Supreme Court but all levels of the judiciary more progressive," Sutherland claimed.

    The Sixteen Thirty fund funneled almost $60 million into political action committees (PACs) supporting Biden's 2020 election campaign, she noted.

    Psaki's executive branch personnel financial disclosure report reveals that she worked as a "communications consultant" for Demand Justice. She did not disclose, however, that she also sat on the advisory board of Supreme Court Voter, one of the group's sub-projects.

    Herwig was deputy chief counsel for Demand Justice and one of their first employees. She later worked for Facebook, whose founder, Mark Zuckerberg, donated $500 million to multiple NGOs and city governments funding changes to voting laws that former US President Donald Trump continues to claim resulted in "massive ballot fraud."

    Sutherland called Herwig "an insider in the White House to help usher these judicial nominations through that fit Demand Justice's criteria."

    Demand Justice lavished praise on Biden for his appointment of Herwig in January. "No one is better positioned to carry forward President-elect Biden’s commitment to rebalancing our judicial system," chief counsel Christopher Kang said at the time.

    "Lo and behold, that revolving door coming from Demand Justice, which has a vested interest in who our judicial nominees should be," Sutherland pointed out.

    Dollars
    © CC0
    Biden's Election Campaign Set New 'Dark Money' Donation Record, Media Says
    Biden refused to answer journalists' questions during the campaign regarding Trump's accusation that the former planned to increase the size of the nine-seat Supreme Court panel, and pack it with liberals, suggesting that voters "don't deserve" to know.

    The Supreme Court, which currently has six justices nominated by Republican presidents, including three by Trump, has many times over the years effectively legislated for the 50 states and several territories of the US, including the 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling that overturned state laws banning abortion, and the 2015 Obergefell v. Hodges case that saw all states obligated to recognise same-sex marriage.

    Related:

    'Dark Money' Group Gave Millions to Nonprofit Working on Steele Dossier - Report
    Network of Liberal ‘Dark Money’ Democrat Groups to ‘Carpet-Bomb’ 2020 Election, Report Claims
    15 Billionaires Donated to Super-PAC Created to Thwart Donald Trump's Chances of Re-Election
    Anti-Trump PAC Lincoln Project Co-Founder Admits Allegations of 'Inappropriate' Messages to Men
    Tags:
    Donald Trump, lobby, lobbying, Lobbyists, dark money, Joe Biden, Jen Psaki
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Fashion designer Vivienne Westwood stands in a giant bird cage in protest against the extradition of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange to the US, outside the Old Bailey, in London, Tuesday, 21 July 2020.
    Anarchy in UK: Iconic Designer Vivienne Westwood Turns 80
    Memeified Success
    Memeified Success
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse