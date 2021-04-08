Register
20:16 GMT08 April 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Ghislaine Maxwell

    Ghislaine Maxwell’s Lawyer Says Socialite’s Jail Cell ‘Was Pervasive Stench of Sewage' Over Weekend

    © Photo : YouTube/ Westchester Digital Summit
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    251
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107788/24/1077882432_0:-1:1389:781_1200x675_80_0_0_1a8e2aa0b39a9360e1bc79bc9a627c6a.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202104081082575115-ghislaine-maxwells-lawyer-says-socialites-jail-cell-was-pervasive-stench-of-sewage-over-weekend/

    Maxwell’s attorney responded to prosecutors’ recent claims that Jeffrey Epstein’s pal has let her cell at the Metropolitan Detention Center go down the toilet, which, she charged, is far from being true.

    Arrested socialite Ghislaine Maxwell’s Brooklyn jail cell is an unsanitary mess because of a broken sewage system at the jail, and not because she doesn’t flush her toilet, as prosecutors have claimed, her attorney Bobbi Sternheim, wrote in a new letter.

    “The government’s letter provides the opportunity to flush out the persistent unsanitary conditions at the MDC, which long predate Ms. Maxwell’s detention,” Sternheim, who previously defended one of Osama Bin Laden’s henchmen, wrote in the letter filed Wednesday night in her Manhattan federal criminal case.
    She then went on to detail the alleged sewage issues at the facility.

    “This past weekend there was a pervasive stench of sewage in Ms. Maxwell’s unit necessitating guards to flush pipes by pouring water down open drains in an effort to trap and disperse gaseous emissions,” Sternheim wrote.

    “At times the stench in Ms. Maxwell’s isolation cell has been overwhelming due to overflowing of toilets in the cellblock above,” the letter has it, continuing that Maxwell does her best not to use the bathroom in her solitary confinement, “due to lack of privacy,” but says that she flushes her toilet frequently, in line with advice from the guards.

    Ghislaine Maxwell appears via video link during her arraignment hearing where she was denied bail for her role aiding Jeffrey Epstein to recruit and eventually abuse of minor girls, in Manhattan Federal Court, in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S. July 14, 2020 in this courtroom sketch
    © REUTERS / JANE ROSENBERG
    Ghislaine Maxwell appears via video link during her arraignment hearing where she was denied bail for her role aiding Jeffrey Epstein to recruit and eventually abuse of minor girls, in Manhattan Federal Court, in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S. July 14, 2020 in this courtroom sketch

    Portraying the prosecutors’ rosy account of Maxwell’s conditions as “yelp-worthy,” the lawyer said it “does not justify her inappropriate detention.”

    In their earlier filed letter, prosecutors, who are required to keep Judge Alison Nathan regularly updated on the socialite’s prison conditions, said that the MDC staffers had to direct the defendant to clean her cell because it “had become very dirty,” specially pointing out the odour as a result of Maxwell having failed to flush her toilet.

    Last week, Maxwell, who was detained in summer 2020 as a suspected accomplice to convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein, was slapped two new charges. Counting the new allegations, which her legal team has vehemently dismissed as “shocking and abuse of power,” Maxwell is to appear before court on eight federal charges.

    Six of them, which comprise enticing underage children to be abused and lying on the earlier charges under oath, could put her behind bars for up to 35 years, should she be ruled guilty. The 59-year-old Brit has pleaded innocent to the initial six counts of sex trafficking.

    Related:

    Ghislaine Maxwell’s Lawyer Rips New Sex Trafficking Charges as ‘Shocking & Abuse of Power’
    Epstein's Alleged Pimp Ghislaine Maxwell Claims Her Prison Conditions Are Fit For Hannibal Lecter
    Ghislaine Maxwell's Brother Believes She Won't Call Prince Andrew as Her Defence Witness
    Tags:
    paedophilia, sexual abuse, Jeffrey Epstein, Ghislaine Maxwell
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Fashion designer Vivienne Westwood stands in a giant bird cage in protest against the extradition of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange to the US, outside the Old Bailey, in London, Tuesday, 21 July 2020.
    Anarchy in UK: Iconic Designer Vivienne Westwood Turns 80
    Memeified Success
    Memeified Success
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse